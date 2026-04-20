Astros vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 20

The Houston Astros (8-15) open a three-game series tonight in Cleveland against the Guardians (13-10) looking to snap a four-game losing streak and an abysmal 1-9 road record that has plunged them into last place in the AL West.

In their weekend series against the Cardinals, Astros’ hurlers allowed 23 runs in three games. Only the Braves (122) have scored more runs than Houston (121), but no one has given up more runs than the Astros (140). It is getting late early in Space City.

Conversely, Cleveland takes the field sitting atop the AL Central, having won two of three over the weekend to improve to 7-3 at home. A testament to their depth, the Guardians are playing well despite a slow start from Jose Ramirez. The third baseman’s bat is beginning to wake up, but the perennial All-Star is hitting just .229 on the season.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features Houston right-hander Spencer Arrighetti against Cleveland right-hander Slade Cecconi. Arrighetti is making his second start of the season. He limited the Rockies to three hits and one run over six innings to earn his first win of the season. Cecconi is still in search of his first win of the season. Cleveland has lost each of his four starts. He has struggled with his command walking 10 batters in 19.2 innings.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Astros vs. Guardians

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, CLEGuardians.TV, SCHN

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The Latest Odds: Astros vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Astros (+102), Cleveland Guardians (-122)

Spread: Astros +1.5 (-207), Guardians -1.5 (+169)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Astros vs. Guardians

Pitching matchup for April 20:



Astros: Spencer Arrighetti

Season Totals: 6.0 IP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 10K, 4 BB

Spencer Arrighetti Season Totals: 6.0 IP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 10K, 4 BB Guardians: Slade Cecconi

Season Totals: 19.2 IP, 0-2, 5.03 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 18K, 10 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Astros vs. Guardians

Jose Altuve was 4-14 in the series against the Cardinals with 3 runs scored

was 4-14 in the series against the Cardinals with 3 runs scored Cam Smith is 0-12 over his last 4 games

is 0-12 over his last 4 games Isaac Paredes has just 1 hit in his last 6 games (1-19)

has just 1 hit in his last 6 games (1-19) Chase DeLauter was 1-11 over the weekend against the Orioles

was 1-11 over the weekend against the Orioles Jose Ramirez is 11-30 over his last 9 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Astros vs. Guardians

The Astros are 8-15 on the Run Line this season

The Guardians are 14-9 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 11 times in Cleveland’s 23 games this season (11-12)

The OVER has cashed 16 times in the Astros’ 23 games this season (16-7)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Acuña Jr. makes game-saving catch to finish sweep It was a clash of stars to end Sunday Night Baseball between the Braves and Phillies, where Ronald Acuña Jr. went all out to snag a Kyle Schwarber liner and finish off Atlanta's series sweep.

Expert picks & predictions: Astros vs. Guardians

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Astros and the Guardians:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Guardians on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 7.5.

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