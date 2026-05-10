Twins right-hander Taj Bradley placed on IL with right pectoral inflammation

CLEVELAND (AP) — The pause button has been pressed on Twins right-hander Taj Bradley’s comeback season.

Bradley was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right pectoral inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday. He had an MRI in Minneapolis that revealed no significant damage and is slated to consult with Dr. Keith Meister.

“Any time we get an MRI that comes back clean, that’s the best-case scenario,” Twins manager Derek Shelton said before a 2-1, 11-inning victory over the Cleveland Guardians. “Once we get through the second opinion, we can start a course of action.”

Bradley has been the anchor of the staff, posting a 4-1 record and 2.87 ERA in eight starts in his first full year with Minnesota. Once a top prospect with the Rays, the three-year veteran also leads the team with 52 strikeouts and 47 innings.

Minnesota now has three-fifths of its rotation on the IL. Pablo López is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and rookie Mick Abel is battling right elbow inflammation.

The Twins acquired Bradley from Tampa Bay in exchange for Griffin Jax on July 31, limiting him to six starts over the final two months of the season. He stumbled to a 6-8 record and 5.05 ERA between the clubs.

Right-hander Travis Adams was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Bradley, who was scheduled to pitch the series finale Sunday in Cleveland. Instead, Minnesota will go with right-handed reliever Andrew Morris in a bullpen game.