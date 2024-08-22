Astros vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 22

It’s Thursday, August 22, and the Houston Astros (68-58) are in Baltimore for a weekend series against the Orioles (74-54).

Both these teams are looking to bounce back from losses suffered on Wednesday afternoon. Houston lost for the second straight day to the Red Sox and the Orioles lost on a walk-off for the second time in 3 days to the Mets. Jesse Winker went deep to end yesterday’s affair.

Houston still sits atop the American League West. Baltimore, however, now trails the New York Yankees by ½ game in the American League East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros vs. Orioles live today

● Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

● Time: 7:08PM EST

● Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

● City: Baltimore, MD

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Astros vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Astros +140, Orioles -165

● Spread : Astros +1.5 (-150), Orioles -1.5 (+125)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Astros vs. Orioles

● Houston’s loss last night was their 2nd in a row. It was the 1st time since August 5th that Houston was sitting on a losing streak of any kind. They are 7-3 in their last 10. Houston is 33-29 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +67.

● The see-saw race atop the American League East continues. As a result of yesterday’s loss to the Mets, the Orioles once again trail the Yankees by a ½ game in the division. They are 4-6 in their last 10. Baltimore is 37-28 at Camden Yards this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +92.

Probable starting pitchers for Astros vs. Orioles

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 22): Spencer Arrighetti vs. Corbin Burnes

○ Astros: Arrighetti (5-11, 5.20 ERA) has allowed 64 earned runs and 109 hits while striking out 134 over 110.2 innings

○ Orioles: Burnes (12-5, 3.10 ERA) has allowed 53 earned runs and 132 hits while striking out 144 over 153.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros vs. Orioles on August 22, 2024

● Yordan Alvarez is 2-5 (.400) in his career against Corbin Burnes. Both his hits against the O’s ace were home runs.

● The Orioles are 4-0 on the Run Line but just 1-3 to the OVER in their last 4 games.

● Who’s Hot? Yordan Alvarez is 5 for his last 11 (.455) and is 22-57 (.386) in August

● Who’s Not! Corbin Burnes has started 3 games in August. His stats are jaw-dropping: 15 innings, 21 hits (including 3 HRs) and 15 earned runs

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Astros vs. Orioles game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Astros vs. Orioles game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

