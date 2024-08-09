Astros vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 9

It’s Friday, August 9, and the Boston Red Sox (61-52) are back at Fenway to host the Houston Astros (59-55) this weekend.

The Astros have won their last 2 to remain a percentage point ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. The Red Sox are back home following a successful series in Kansas City. Boston is within 5½ game of first in the American League East and within 1½ games of a Wild Card spot.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros vs. Red Sox live today

● Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: NESN, BSKC

Game odds for Astros vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon:

● Moneyline : Red Sox -135, Astros +115

● Spread : Red Sox -1.5 (+150), Astros +1.5 (-185)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Astros vs. Red Sox

● The Red Sox are 6-4 in their last 10. Boston is 27-28 at Fenway Park this season with an overall run differential of +34.

● Houston has won 2 straight but is just 4-6 in their last 10. They are now 27-29 on the road. Houston’s overall run differential is +44.

Probable starting pitchers for Houston vs. Boston

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 9): Ronel Blanco vs. Tanner Houck

○ Red Sox: Houck (8-8, 3.09 ERA) has allowed 46 earned runs and 118 hits while striking out 123 over 134 innings

○ Astros: Blanco (9-6, 2.98 ERA) has allowed 41 earned runs and 79 hits while striking out 121 over 124 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros vs. Red Sox on August 9, 2024

● In 15 of their last 16 games, Boston has hit the OVER 1st 5 innings Total

● The Astros have covered the Run Line in their last 3 games against the Red Sox

● The Astros have won 6 of their last 8 games at Fenway against the Red Sox

● Houston has cashed the UNDER in 7 of their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Astros vs. Red Sox game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Astros vs. Red Sox game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Astros on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the total UNDER 9.5 runs

