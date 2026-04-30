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Blue Jays vs. Twins prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 30

  
Published April 30, 2026 11:24 AM

The Blue Jays (14–16) visit the Twins (13–18) tonight at Target Field, opening a four‑game series with Kevin Gausman facing Bailey Ober.

Toronto enters the matchup looking to build on recent momentum. They have won two in a row and seven of their last ten. Their pitching has been a difference-maker posting a 3.44 ERA over the ten games. That is not to say the offense has been bad. The Jays’ bats seem to have gotten off the mat after a dreadful start to the season. They are hitting .261 over their last ten games. Consistent all season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .358 average.

Minnesota’s fortunes appear to be heading in the opposite direction. The Twins have just two wins in their last ten games. Just as pitching has been key for the Jays surge, it has been the root cause of the Twins’ demise. The team ERA is a dreadful 5.02. No shock that the key to success in the Twin Cities has to do with the team’s offense. The Twins are 10-4 when they score five or more runs. That just does not happen often enough.

Bailey Ober and his 3.94 ERA is the outlier on this team. Minnesota will look to him to stabilize things against Vladdy Jr. and the Jays. The Blue Jays have not been good on the road at 4–8, but they have their ace on the bump in Kevin Gausman who owns a 2.83 ERA and 0.97 WHIP.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Blue Jays vs. Twins

  • Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2026
  • Time: 7:40PM EST
  • Site: Target Field
  • City: Minneapolis, MN
  • Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Sportsnet One, Twins.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Blue Jays vs. Twins

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (-136), Minnesota Twins (+113)
  • Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+129), Twins +1.5 (-156)
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Blue Jays vs. Twins

Pitching matchup for April 30:

  • Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman
    Season Totals: 35.0 IP, 2-1, 2.57 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 38K, 6 BB
  • Twins: Bailey Ober
    Season Totals: 32.0 IP, 2-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 27K, 11 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Blue Jays vs. Twins

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-13 over his last 4 games with 4 runs scored
  • Ernie Clement is hitting .304 in April but is just 1-11 over his last 3 games
  • Byron Buxton has hit in 4 straight (6-18) and 10 of his last 11 games (12-51)
  • Josh Bell is 2-20 over his last 5 games

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!
Samulski: Yesavage should be rostered in fantasy
Eric Samulski unpacks Blue Jays starter Trey Yesavage's season debut, a scoreless outing in a win over Boston, analyzing his "command issues" and sharing why "there are still some things we want to see going forward."

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Blue Jays vs. Twins

  • The Twins are 8-8 at home this season
  • The Blue Jays are 4-8 on the road this season
  • The Twins are 15-16 on the Run Line this season
  • The Blue Jays are 12-18 on the Run Line this season
  • The OVER has cashed 6 times in Minnesota’s last 10 games this season (6-3-1)
  • The OVER has cashed 5 times in the Jays’ last 10 games this season (5-5)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Blue Jays vs. Twins

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Blue Jays and the Twins:

  • Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Blue Jays on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Jays on the Run Line
  • Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Blue Jays’ Team Total OVER 3.5 runs

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
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