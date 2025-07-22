 Skip navigation
Brandon Woodruff’s gem propels Brewers to 11th straight win, 6-0 over Mariners

  
Published July 22, 2025 12:41 AM
SEATTLE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff tossed six innings of two-hit ball and the Milwaukee Brewers won their 11th straight, 6-0 over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Woodruff (2-0) needed just 62 pitches to make it through his third start of the season, giving up two singles and walking none. The right-hander missed all of the 2024 season because of surgery on his pitching shoulder, and has been brought along slowly by the Brewers since his debut on July 6.

George Kirby dueled with Woodruff early, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning. But the Brewers tagged Kirby (4-5) for four runs in the sixth while sending eight men to the plate.

The Brewers scored twice in the eighth off Mariners left-hander Brandyn Garcia, who made his major league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day. Milwaukee (60-40) joined Detroit as the only teams to reach 60 wins so far this season.

Key moment

Joey Ortiz’s one-out single in the sixth broke up Kirby’s no-hit bid and started a huge rally for the Brewers. William Contreras drove home the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly, which was followed by RBI singles from Christian Yelich and Isaac Collins, and an RBI double by Jackson Chourio.

Key stat

The Brewers are two victories away from tying Minnesota for the longest win streak in the majors this season. The Twins won 13 straight from May 3-19.

Up next

Brewers All-Star rookie Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.81) will start the second game of the series against the Mariners’ Logan Gilbert (2-3, 3.39).