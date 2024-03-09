 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Daytona 500
Kyle Busch’s pit crew woes are a symptom of issues RCR trying to amend
2024 INDYCAR: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Marcus Ericsson completes hat trick for Andretti Global’s new star trio of IndyCar
Toyota US Open - Day 4
Regan Smith swims historic double at Tyr Pro Series

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_iowavpsuhl_240308.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa blow out Penn State
nbc_wcbb_clarkcompvpsu_240308.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark runs through Penn State
oly_sww200br_proswimseries_lillyking_240308.jpg
King crowns herself in 200m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cincinnati Reds top prospect Noelvi Marté suspended 80 games by MLB for positive drug test

  
Published March 8, 2024 10:15 PM
NEW YORK — Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospect, was suspended for the first 80 games of the season on Friday following a positive test under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

Marté tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, triggering the first suspension under the big league program since Milwaukee right-hander J.C. Mejía was banned for 162 games on Sept. 20 for a positive test for Stanozolol. Mejía’s suspension was his second under the program.

Marté was expected to be the Reds’ starting third baseman this season, joining Cincinnati’s core of young players that includes Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

The suspension is without pay. Marté's salary this season was likely to be just above the $740,000 minimum.

Marté signed with Seattle from the Dominican Republic for a $1.55 million bonus in July 2018. He was traded to the Reds in July 2022 along with three other prospects for All-Star right-hander Luis Castillo.

Marté made his major league debut last Aug. 19 and hit .316 with three homers, 15 RBIs and six stolen bases in 35 games. He batted .279 with 20 doubles, 11 homers, 45 RBIs and 18 steals over three minor league levels last year.

Four players have been disciplined this year under the minor league program.