Cubs reportedly agree to 2-year contract with reliever Phil Maton

  
Published November 22, 2025 07:52 PM
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: 'It's not true'
November 18, 2025 10:50 AM
Paul Skenes joins Dan Patrick to discuss the rumors of him being interested in playing for the Yankees, the feelings of winning the National League Cy Young Award and more.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs added Phil Maton to their bullpen on Friday, agreeing to a two-year contract with the veteran right-hander.

The deal includes a club option, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

Maton played for St. Louis and Texas last season, going 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA and five saves in 63 games. He was traded from the Cardinals to the Rangers on July 31.

The 32-year-old Maton could become the first of baseball’s 175 XXB free agents to switch teams. All nine thus far have re-signed.

Chicago made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2020. The Cubs eliminated San Diego in the first round before losing to Milwaukee in a five-game NL Division Series.

Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz and Caleb Thielbar - three key relievers for Chicago this season - are free agents.

Maton was selected by San Diego in the 20th round of the 2015 amateur draft out of Louisiana Tech University. He made his big league debut with the Padres in 2017.

He is 23-20 with a 3.98 ERA in 478 major league games, also playing for Cleveland, Houston, Tampa Bay and the New York Mets.

Also Friday, Chicago offered 2026 contracts to left-hander Justin Steele and right-hander Javier Assad. The 30-year-old Steele, who went 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 2023, is coming back from elbow surgery.

The Cubs non-tendered catcher Reese McGuire and right-hander Eli Morgan, making them free agents. McGuire, 30, batted .226 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 45 games this year.