Facing elimination, slumping Dodgers shake up lineup again before pivotal Game 6 in Toronto

TORONTO — One loss from elimination, the Los Angeles Dodgers are shaking up their lineup again for Game 6 of the World Series at Toronto on Friday night.

After moving from second to third in the order in Wednesday’s Game 5 loss, shortstop Mookie Betts dropped into the cleanup spot Friday against Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman.

Game 5 was the first time since 2021 that Betts started but wasn’t in one of the top two spots in Los Angeles’ lineup. Betts is 3 for 23 with no RBIs and no extra-base hits in the World Series.

Catcher Will Smith was set to bat second for the second straight game. Freddie Freeman moved from fourth to third.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wanted to give leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani, Smith and Freeman the chance to get on base in front of Betts, adding that Betts had a good day of work on Thursday’s off day.

“Where his swing is at mechanically is as good as it’s been in a week,” Roberts said. “I really feel good about that.”

Tommy Edman moved from second base to center field, his first outfield start this postseason, and was set to bat eighth. Miguel Rojas made his first start of the World Series at second base, batting ninth.

“I just really wanted Miggy in there,” Roberts said. “He’s been a glue guy for our club this year and I just feel that having him in the lineup infuses some extra intensity and energy into the lineup, on the defensive side, too.”

The Dodgers shuffled their lineup before Game 5 but had just four hits in a 6-1 loss. Los Angeles had six hits in a 6-2 defeat in Game 4.

Los Angeles is batting .236 as a team through 15 games this October. Dodgers batters have struck out 148 times in 533 at-bats.

Roberts also said Ohtani would not be available to pitch Friday. Ohtani took the loss in Tuesday’s Game 4, allowing four runs and six hits in six innings.