Gurriel, Iglesias agree to minor league deals with Marlins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Gurriel, Iglesias agree to minor league deals with Marlins

  
Published March 10, 2023 06:13 PM
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

JUPITER, Fla. - Infielders Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias agreed to minor league contracts with the Miami Marlins.

The 38-year-old Gurriel won his second World Series with the Astros last year after hitting .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 53 RBIs last year, down from 81 RBIs in 2021. In the postseason, Gurriel had 17 hits with a pair of home runs to help the Astros win their second title in six seasons.

Gurriel adds infield depth, and the Marlins could look for him to add offense for a team that ranked in the bottom five in runs and slugging in 2022.

Born in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Gurriel has a career .284 batting average.

It’s unclear where the Marlins could use Gurriel. Miami acquired 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arraez from Minnesota to play second base and moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. from second to center field.

Iglesias, 33, batted .292 last season with Colorado and had a .981 fielding percentage as he made 116 starts at shortstop. Iglesias, who was born in La Habana, Cuba, has a .279 batting average. and .982 fielding percentage over 11 major league seasons. He has played for six teams.

Both players were to join the Marlins on Friday at their spring training facility. Miami opens the season on March 30 at home against the New York Mets.