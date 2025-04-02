Kristian Campbell agrees to 8-year, $60 million deal with Red Sox

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews
From following Kupcho to opening Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 70, Hollenbaugh comes full circle
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Cubs at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
Rockies at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sougoal1_250402.jpg
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
nbc_pl_mcgrealishgoal_250402.jpg
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews
From following Kupcho to opening Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 70, Hollenbaugh comes full circle
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Cubs at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
Rockies at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sougoal1_250402.jpg
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
nbc_pl_mcgrealishgoal_250402.jpg
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Kristian Campbell agrees to 8-year, $60 million deal with Red Sox

  
Published April 2, 2025 03:17 PM

BALTIMORE — Kristian Campbell agreed to an eight-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox less than a week after his major league debut.

He gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable within 60 days of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball and half next Jan. 15. He receives salaries of $1 million this year, $2 million in 2026, $3 million in 2027, $4 million in 2028, $6 million in 2029, $9 million in 2030, $13 million in 2031 and $16 million in 2032. The deal includes a $19 million team option for 2033 with a $4 million buyout and a $21 million team option for 2034 with no buyout.

Salaries for 2031-34 can escalate based on accomplishment in the immediately preceding season: $200,000 for making the All-Star team, $2 million for winning an MVP award, $1 million for finishing second or third in the voting, $500,000 for fourth or fifth, and $250,000 for sixth through 10th.

A 22-year-old infielder and outfielder, Campbell made his big league debut March 27 as Boston’s youngest opening day starter at second since Reggie Smith. He’s hitting .375 (6 for 16) with two doubles, one homer, two RBIs and four walks.

Campbell agreed to the deal with just six days of major league service time. Boston struck a big-money deal with a rookie for the second straight year following an eight-year, $50 million contract last April with outfielder/infielder Ceddanne Rafaela, who started 2024 with 35 days of service.

Campbell’s new deal supersedes a one-year contract paying the $760,000 minimum while in the major leagues.