Left-hander Cole Ragans and Royals agree to 3-year, $13.25 million contract

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Left-hander Cole Ragans and Royals agree to 3-year, $13.25 million contract

  
Published February 15, 2025 04:22 PM
Should Hall of Fame voting be public or private?
January 22, 2025 03:10 PM
Dan Patrick believes that if someone has the "honor" to cast votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame then the process should be public and there needs to be an explanation why someone did or didn't vote for a certain person.

SUPRISE, Ariz. — All-Star left-hander Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals agreed Friday to a three-year, $13.25 million contract.

Ragans gets a $250,000 signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $4.5 million in 2026 and $7.5 million in 2027. His 2027 salary would escalate to $8 million if he wins a Cy Young Award in either 2025 or 2026.

Ragans, 27, remains eligible for salary arbitration after the 2027 season and can become a free agent after the 2028 World Series.

“He earned this contract through his hard work, perseverance and professionalism,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said in a statement. “He’s been an outstanding performer for us at a young age and his success is motivating to us moving forward.”

Ragans was 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA in 32 starts last year with 223 strikeouts and 67 walks in 186 1/3 innings. He led AL-qualified pitchers with an average of 10.77 strikeouts per nine innings and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

He is 18-17 with a 3.46 ERA in 53 starts and 17 relief appearances over four seasons, including 16-11 with a 3.00 ERA in 44 starts since Kansas City acquired him from Texas on June 30, 2023, for reliever Aroldis Chapman, who helped the Rangers win their first World Series title that fall.