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Yankees’ Carlos Rodón allows 1 run, strikes out 8 over 5 1/3 innings in 2nd minor league outing

  
Published May 1, 2026 12:26 PM
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BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings in his second minor league rehabilitation outing.

Rodón allowed five hits and walked none, throwing 51 of 75 pitches for strikes with Double-A Somerset against the Portland Sea Dogs, a Boston Red Sox affiliate in the Eastern League.

Miguel Bleis homered leading off the fifth, the only run Rodón permitted in the Patriots’ 9-6 win.

The 33-year-old left-hander opened the season on the 15-day injured list as he recovers from surgery last Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He had a setback in late March when he felt tightness in his right hamstring while throwing at the Yankees’ complex in Florida.

Rodón tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings for High-A Hudson Valley on April 24, throwing 65 pitches.

He is expected to make at least one more minor league start before rejoining New York’s rotation.

Top prospect George Lombard Jr. played his first game since his promotion from Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Lombard was 1 for 3 with a pair of walks in the RailRiders’ 5-4, 10-inning win over the Buffalo Bisons, a Toronto Blue Jays farm club. He singled, struck out, flied out and was caught stealing after he was picked off first,

The 20-year-old shortstop, who batted leadoff, is a son of former major leaguer George Lombard.

The younger Lombard hit .312 with eight doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs in 20 games with Somerset.