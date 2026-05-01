Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal headlines a gaggle of elite options as we steamroll into May

Hello and welcome to the sixth installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2026 MLB season.

I will be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week providing my insights and recommendations on which options should be started or benched.

It feels like we just drafted our teams, yet the weather is warming up around the league and balls are starting to fly out of the ballpark with more regularity as we head into the month of May.

We now have actual actionable data that we can use to make decisions on these pitchers, as most of them have taken the mound five or six times already. A pitcher can get lucky and post quality results despite poor underlying numbers through a couple of starts, but it’s much more difficult to sustain that over a longer stretch of time.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

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Someone could wind up making two starts for the Astros next week (vs. Dodgers, at Reds), but we have no idea who that will be yet. The Astros’ rotation has been ravaged by injuries this season and now a doubleheader on Thursday has forced the issue even more. Tastuya Imai is working his way back and should be ready soon, but it’s not expected to be on Monday. Whoever does make that start, the matchups are brutal – having to battle the Dodgers at home and then travel to the bandbox that is the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. This looks like a situation to avoid. We’ll update here as we get more information.

As is the case most weeks, the Dodgers will not have any pitcher make two starts as they continue to roll with a full six-man rotation. Once again, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch on Monday and would be the one to start twice (at Astros, vs. Braves) should they decide to skip anyone or adjust their rotation. He’s a lock for fantasy lineups every week anyways though, so there’s no actionable item to take away there.

It’s possible that Elmer Rodriguez could also make two starts for the Yankees this week (vs. Orioles, at Brewers), though that has yet to be confirmed. Carlos Rodon is progressing in his rehab and there’s a chance that he could be cleared to return by next weekend. It’s also possible that the Yankees could go with a bullpen game or try out another spot starter instead of Rodriguez in that spot. We’ll update here if we receive any more clarity through the weekend.

Someone will step into the Reds’ rotation on Monday in place of the injured Brandon Williamson and will make two starts this week (at Cubs, vs. Astros), but as of Friday afternoon we’re still not sure who that will be. We’ll update here and give a recommendation on whether or not we would be streaming that arm once we know who it is.

Logan Webb had been lined up for two starts this week (vs. Padres, vs. Pirates), but after a rain delay and a doubleheader changed their plans, it looks like the Giants will now roll with a bullpen day or a spot starter on Monday, meaning no one will get the honor of taking the mound twice. We’ll once again update here if anything changes.

The expectation is that Eric Lauer will pitch on Monday for the Blue Jays and be lined up for two starts next week (at Rays, vs. Angels). That could depend on when and where Jose Berrios slots back into the mix though as he makes his triumphant return from the injured list. It’s possible Lauer goes on Monday and then Berrios moves in somewhere, making it so no Blue Jays’ hurlers toe the slab twice.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of May 1 and are subject to change.

American League

▶ Strong Plays

Tarik Skubal, Tigers, LHP (vs. Red Sox, at Royals)

Through his first seven starts on the season, the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has been as good as expected – posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and a 45/6 K/BB ratio across 43 1/3 innings. He’s obviously locked into fantasy lineups every week regardless of matchup, but he gets a nice draw this week as both the Royals and Red Sox check in around the middle of the pack in terms of OPS against southpaws. He also gets to make both starts in pitcher’s parks. It’s easy to see why he’s the top overall play on the board this week.

Cam Schlittler, Yankees, RHP (vs. Orioles, at Brewers)

Cam Schlittler has been perhaps the best starting pitcher in all of baseball through his first seven starts. He sits at 4-1 on the year with a minuscule 1.51 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and a 49/6 K/BB ratio over his first 41 2/3 innings. While some regression to the mean should be expected, his xERA (2.40) and xFIP (2.40) show that this strong start has been built on solid underlying skills. He’s an automatic start in all leagues as long as he’s taking the mound. Enjoy the added volume from the extra start this week.

Drew Rasmussen, Rays, RHP (vs. Blue Jays, at Red Sox)

Since becoming a full-time starting pitcher when he joined the Rays midway through the 2021 season, Rasmussen has always been an elite option for fantasy purposes when he has been healthy enough to take the mound. That hasn’t changed at all this year, as he has put together a terrific 2.64 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and a 32/5 K/BB ratio over 30 2/3 innings while winning two of his first six starts. There’s no reason that he should be anywhere near fantasy benches as long as he’s taking the ball. Make sure he’s active for a pair of strong matchups this week.

Jose Soriano, Angels, RHP (vs. White Sox, at Blue Jays)

Soriano has been an absolute revelation through his first seven starts, registering an incredible 0.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 49/16 K/BB ratio over 42 2/3 frames. It appears as though new Angels’ pitching coach Mike Maddux has finally unlocked what was once dormant there. The matchups play in his favor as well this week, as the White Sox and Blue Jays both rank in the bottom third of the league in OPS against right-handed pitching. I’m not sure that he can keep this up and function as an ace for fantasy purposes for the duration of the season, but fantasy managers should absolutely keep him in lineups until he shows any signs of slowing down.

Gavin Williams, Guardians, RHP (at Royals, vs. Twins)

Gavin Williams has been a beast for fantasy purposes in the early part of the 2026 season, starting 5-1 with a stellar 2.70 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a 53/19 K/BB ratio over 43 1/3 innings. He’s still walking more hitters than we’d like to see, but he doesn’t give up many hits and he’s racking up strikeouts at a very high rate. He should be an automatic start every week right now regardless of who he’s facing. This week he draws two very strong matchups, making him one of the top overall plays on the board. Start with full confidence in all formats.

Logan Gilbert, Mariners, RHP (vs. Braves, at White Sox)

Gilbert hasn’t quite pitched like the ace that fantasy managers were hoping for through his first seven starts, sitting at 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 39/8 K/BB ratio across 38 innings. He appears to be rounding into form somewhat though, allowing two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. The results haven’t been bad overall and fantasy managers need to keep staying the course, starting Gilbert every week and by season’s end his overall line should look close to what you were expecting when you called his name on draft day.

Nick Martinez, Rays, RHP (vs. Blue Jays, at Red Sox)

Nick Martinez has quietly been one of the top free agent signings in all of baseball so far this season, producing a microscopic 1.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 24/9 K/BB ratio over 37 innings in his first six starts for the Rays. Traditionally scary matchups, the Red Sox and Blue Jays have both struggled against right-handed pitching this season, so I don’t see any reason at all to avoid Martinez with his extra volume this week. It just means that he could actually be an asset in strikeouts instead of just ratios this week. He should be started in all leagues.

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, RHP (at Yankees, vs. Cubs)

The 37-year-old right-hander has been outstanding through his first six starts on the year, compiling a 2.01 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and a 40/7 K/BB ratio over 31 1/3 innings. The matchups for the upcoming week are difficult, as both the Yankees and Cubs rank in the top seven in baseball in terms of OPS against opposing right-handers. The only thing that has ever been able to derail deGrom though has been health, so as long as he’s standing upright and taking the mound for the Rangers, he should be in all fantasy lineups.

▶ Decent Plays

Tanner Bibee, Guardians, RHP (at Royals, vs. Twins)

You may not realize it because Bibee is 0-4 on the season, but he hasn’t pitched that poorly. He has been a victim of poor run support and sports a respectable 4.08 ERA along with a troublesome 1.44 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings. Bibee should be set up to land that first victory this week, taking on a pair of familiar divisional foes. He may not be an every-week start in all formats right now, but he should be in all lineups across the board for this two-step.

Payton Tolle, Red Sox, RHP (at Tigers, vs. Rays)

It’s tough to know what to make of Tolle through his first two starts with the Red Sox. He dominated the Yankees with 11 strikeouts over six innings of one-run baseball in his debut, then saw a major drop in velocity while giving up three runs and walking four while failing to make it out of the fifth inning against the Blue Jays. If the velocity rebounds, you like his chances of success in this upcoming two-start week, but there’s at least more risk here than you’d think at first glance. It’d still be using him in all 15-team formats, but I’d think twice about it in 12’s if I had other viable alternatives.

Davis Martin, White Sox, RHP (at Angels, vs. Mariners)

One of the biggest surprises of the 2026 season so far, Davis Martin has been functioning as an ace for the White Sox through his first six starts – going 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 33/8 K/BB ratio over his first 37 innings. The underlying numbers aren’t quite as rosy, with a 4.52 xERA and 3.54 xFIP which aren’t buying into his unsustainable strand rate of 86.7%. That being said, the Angels and Mariners aren’t overly intimidating against right-handed pitching so using him for this upcoming two-start week still seems viable. Just don’t be surprised when the numbers aren’t quite as elite as they have been so far.

Luis Severino, Athletics, RHP (at Phillies, at Orioles)

Despite his poor overall numbers, Severino was a terrific streaming option during the 2025 season when he was pitching away from Sutter Health Park. That hasn’t quite carried over to 2026 just yet, but is probably due to the limited sample that we have had so far. The Phillies and Orioles aren’t overly imposing matchups for opposing right-handers, so I would feel comfortable streaming Severino in all league sizes this week.

Michael Wacha, Royals, RHP (vs. Guardians, vs. Tigers)

If you just glanced at Wacha’s overall line, you would think that he has been great through his first six starts, posting a 3.13 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 37 1/3 innings. He allowed just three runs combined through his first four starts though and then got rocked for 10 runs over 10 1/3 innings his last two times out against the Orioles and Athletics. His matchups are a mixed bag, while the Guardians have really struggled against right-handed pitching but the Tigers rank in the top-five in baseball against them. You probably can’t get away from it in 15-teamers, but I’d be leery of the potential ratio damage that Wacha could provide in 12-team formats.

Taj Bradley, Twins, RHP (at Nationals, at Guardians)

We have seen the best version of Taj Bradley through his first seven starts for the Twins this season, compiling an elite 2.85 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while striking out 44 batters in 41 innings and securing three victories. His xERA (4.03) and xFIP (4.08) hint that he may be benefitting from some good fortune, as that 86.7% strand rate isn’t sustainable, but Bradley has always had the talent to succeed at the big league level. The matchups fall in his favor as well this week, making him a solid option in all league sizes.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Noah Cameron, Royals, LHP (vs. Guardians, vs. Tigers)

Has Noah Cameron been good through his first six starts on the season? He has not, with an unsightly 5.40 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 31 2/3 innings. Is there reason to expect he’ll be better going forward though? It doesn’t look like it. His 6.32 xERA and 4.35 xFIP don’t look encouraging and Cameron’s 7.7% walk rate is the same that we saw from him in 2025. Factor in that both the Guardians and Tigers are in the upper half of the league against southpaws this season, and this looks like a recipe for disaster. He may garner starts in some fantasy leagues just due to name recognition, but I would be avoiding him in all formats if possible.

Brayan Bello, Red Sox, RHP (at Tigers, vs. Rays)

While he has mixed in flashes of dominance throughout his young career, Bello has been far too consistent overall to trust for fantasy purposes. He holds a cringe-inducing 9.12 ERA and 2.26 WHIP through his first 25 2/3 innings on the season while pacing the American League in earned runs and hits allowed. He’s one bad start away from losing his spot in the Red Sox’ rotation once Sonny Gray is ready to return. Even if you need to stream volume to keep pace in wins and strikeouts, there are much better and safer alternatives than Bello.

Chris Bassitt, Orioles, RHP (at Yankees, vs. Athletics)

It has been a very rough go for Bassitt through his first six starts with the Orioles, posting a horrifying 5.46 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and a 17/14 K/BB ratio across 28 innings. That’s definitely not what we’re looking for. Now he has to take on two of the better offenses in the league at Yankee Stadium and Sutter Health Park. In no universe should this Bassitt double be started in any formats. He should be avoided in all leagues without question.

National League

▶ Strong Plays

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies, LHP (vs. Athletics, vs. Rockies)

Aside from getting torched in one outing against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sanchez has performed about as expected this season with a 2.90 ERA and a 50/13 K/BB ratio over his first 40 1/3 innings. What fantasy managers weren’t anticipating is a sky high 1.51 WHIP. He’s too good and he has too good of an arsenal for that to continue. This looks like a terrific week for him to bring that back in line while piling up strikeouts and perhaps picking up a victory or two to go with it. He should be started in all leagues without question.

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins, RHP (vs. Phillies, vs. Nationals)

Aside from one disastrous outing against the Tigers, Alcantara has looked like an ace for the Marlins this season. Even with that terrible outing, he still holds a strong 3.04 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 31/15 K/BB ratio across a league-leading 47 1/3 innings through his first seven starts. The Phillies rank in the middle of the pack against opposing right-handers this season while the Nationals are near the bottom. He’s probably locked into fantasy lineups weekly regardless of matchups, so there’s no actionable item to take away here. Expect him to continue to provide quality ratios while surpassing double-digit strikeouts this week.

Edward Cabrera, Cubs, RHP (vs. Reds, at Rangers)

So far, so good for Cabrera through his first six starts with the Cubs. The 28-year-old hurler has gone 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 29/12 K/BB ratio across 35 1/3 innings. That’ll play. The Rangers rank in the middle of the pack against right-handed pitching this season while the Reds rank in the bottom third of the league and he gets the added benefit of facing them at home instead of their hitter-friendly home ballpark. Cabrera looks like an easy start in all league sizes this week.

Janson Junk, Marlins, RHP (vs. Phillies, vs. Nationals)

Junk has been terrific through his first six turns in the Marlins’ rotation, registering a 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a 21/8 K/BB ratio over his first 33 innings. He has been especially good as of late, with 11 shutout innings over his last two starts – during impressive victories against the Cardinals and Dodgers. The competition gets a bit easier this week and he gets the privilege of making both starts in the pitcher-friendly confines in Miami. Everything points to Junk being an easy start in all leagues this week. Start him with full confidence where you have him and stream him in shallower formats if he’s available.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks, LHP (vs. Pirates, vs. Mets)

Rodriguez followed up a strong performance in the World Baseball Classic with three brilliant starts for the Diamondbacks to open the 2026 regular season, leading some to believe that he could return to mixed league relevancy for fantasy purposes. He hasn’t been quite as good over his last three starts, but he still sports a solid 3.05 ERA over his first 32 2/3 innings on the season. His WHIP (1.40) is always going to be an issue due to his elevated walk rate and he only has 22 strikeouts on the season, but that’s neutralized this week with the added volume of having two starts. On paper, matchups against the Pirates and Mets look very strong, with the opposing pitchers being Bubba Chandler and David Peterson. Admittedly, it doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence and there is WHIP risk involved here, but I’d be comfortable streaming Rodriguez in both 12 and 15-team formats for this strong two-start week.

▶ Decent Plays

JR Ritchie, Braves, RHP (at Mariners, at Dodgers)

This is a tough one for me to place this week. Ritchie has been great through his first two starts with the Braves, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and an 11/6 K/BB ratio across 12 1/3 innings of work. He also gets a solid draw to start the week, opening with the Mariners on the road in Seattle. That matchup against the Dodgers in Los Angeles to finish the week though is about as scary as it gets. If you have Ritchie rostered, you’re going to want to use him while he’s in the Braves’ rotation and especially when he’s lined up to pitch twice. That’s understandable. Just know going in that he could potentially get blown up by the Dodgers over the weekend. I’d probably still roll him out there in 12-teamers, though I wouldn’t feel great about it.

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies, LHP (at Marlins, vs. Rockies)

After struggling through most of his five starts of the season, something may have clicked as Luzardo delivered a masterful performance his last time out with seven shutout innings and an 8/0 K/BB ratio against the Giants. He now draws a pair of premium matchups, getting to battle the Marlins in Miami and the Rockies at home, setting him up well to earn a victory while piling up strikeouts and working to correct his inflated ratios. Fantasy managers drafted him to be an ace or an SP2 and the best course is to continue trusting him each and every week and stay hopeful that his line at the end of the season resembles what you were expecting when calling his name on draft day.

Jameson Taillon, Cubs, RHP (vs. Reds, at Rangers)

After getting walloped to open the 2026 campaign, Taillon has shown signs of turning it around with two very strong outings in his last three starts, with the lone exception coming in a brutal matchup against the Dodgers. The Reds and Rangers aren’t overly intimidating as opposing matchups, though his chances of earning a victory are muted a bit as he’ll be opposite Andrew Abbott and Jacob deGrom. With the chances of a blowup in either of these starts relatively low, and the added volume that comes with the two-start week, I’d be comfortable streaming Taillon in both 12 and 15-team leagues. Anything more shallow than that, I’d pass.

Walker Buehler, Padres, RHP (at Giants, vs. Cardinals)

Buehler has performed about as expected through his first six starts, striking out a batter per inning while producing troubling ratios while eating innings for the Padres. That has way more value in real life than it does for fantasy managers. However, in specific weeks where the matchups fall in his favor, it’s possible that he could squeeze out some viability in deeper mixed leagues. This could be one of those weeks. The Cardinals rank in the middle of the pack against right-handed pitching and aren’t very intimidating while the Giants are one of the worst offenses in all of baseball. He also gets to make both starts in extreme pitcher’s parks. This is a gamble that I’d love to take as a streaming option for the upcoming week.

Cade Cavalli, Nationals, RHP (vs. Twins, at Marlins)

Despite the fact that he took the ball on Opening Day for the Nationals, doesn’t make Cavalli an ace, especially for fantasy purposes. His 3.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings actually look decent enough on the surface until you glance at his ugly 1.66 WHIP. If you’re a believer in trends, he comes after striking out 10 batters and allowing only two runs in each of his last two outings. He now gets to go up against a pair of middling offenses against right-handed pitching where he should be able to have some level of success. At worst, the strikeouts should be there. As long as you understand the WHIP risk that you’re taking on, I’d be fine streaming him in deeper leagues.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Brandon Sproat, Brewers, RHP (at Cardinals, vs. Yankees)

While he has shown glimpses that he can be an upper-echelon starting pitcher in the big leagues, Sproat has really struggled to get consistent outs through his first six appearances (four starts) with the Brewers. He holds a 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and a 25/15 K/BB ratio over his first 26 2/3 innings. Unless he can find a way to cut back on the walks, he’s going to be a major risk in WHIP whenever he takes the mound. If the matchups were better, his strikeout upside is high enough that I would consider throwing caution to the wind and running him out there. I just have a hard time justifying that against the Yankees.

Andre Pallante, Cardinals, RHP (vs. Brewers, at Padres)

Pallante has actually taken a surprising step forward through his first six starts on the 2026 season, posting a respectable 3.73 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and a 26/14 K/BB ratio across 31 1/3 innings. If you take out one disastrous outing against the Red Sox, and his overall line looks downright good. The Padres and Brewers are solid offenses that can beat any average pitcher on any day, but they’re not teams that you avoid streaming pitchers against. He’s not the worst option if looking to add volume in deeper leagues.

Kyle Leahy, Cardinals, RHP (vs. Brewers, at Padres)

While most pitchers making the transition from the bullpen to the rotation have found high levels of success over the past few seasons, Leahy has yet to follow suit. He boasts a troublesome 5.52 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and a 22/11 K/BB ratio across his first 29 1/3 innings and now has Hunter Dobbins knocking on the door to displace him from the rotation if his struggles continue. The matchups are neutral at best, so his limited strikeout upside probably doesn’t make up for the ratio risk that you would be taking him by streaming him for two starts. Maybe if you’re desperate in 15-teamers, otherwise stay away.

Andrew Abbott, Reds, LHP (at Cubs, vs. Astros)

After an absolutely abysmal start to the season, Abbott picked up his first victory of the year last week in a matchup at home against the lowly Rockies. I’m not ready to turn the page and say that he’s fixed just yet. He sports a troublesome 5.97 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over his first 34 2/3 innings of work and has only recorded 24 strikeouts thus far. The Astros and Cubs both absolutely mash against left-handed pitching, bringing in even more ratio risk to an already dire situation. Fantasy managers who benched him this past week and watched him beat the Rockies may be tempted to get him back into lineups for his two-start week. Resist that urge, it’s not worth the risk.

Bubba Chandler, Pirates, RHP (at Diamondbacks, at Giants)

Chandler has been a major disappointment for fantasy purposes so far this season, posting an underwhelming 4.97 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and a 27/20 K/BB ratio through his first 29 innings. His 20 free passes lead the National League. It’s hard to produce strong ratios when you can’t throw strikes consistently. A pair of road starts, including a tough matchup against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, don’t bode well for a rebound this week. He’s not working deep enough into games to be a major force in strikeouts or to accrue victories. Love the talent, but I’d be leaving him on the sidelines if I had viable alternatives this week, especially in 12-teamers.

Matt Waldron, Padres, RHP (at Giants, vs. Cardinals)

Matt Waldron hasn’t had much fun through his first three starts with the Padres, registering a ghastly 9.88 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and an 8/5 K/BB ratio over 13 2/3 innings. The matchups look great on paper though, and if I had any level of confidence that he would actually stick around to make two starts, I may think about streaming him in 15-team formats. With reinforcements (Griffin Canning maybe?) nearing a return though, his grasp on a rotation spot seems tenuous at best.

Tomoyuki Sugano, Rockies, RHP (vs. Mets, at Phillies)

Never Rockies. No reason to do it, especially on a split week. I understand that Sugano has produced quality results through his first six starts, but there’s a correction coming. We saw him do the same thing to open the 2025 campaign before getting knocked around the park for the rest of the summer. He also doesn’t provide much in terms of strikeouts and he’s going to be an underdog to earn a victory in each of those starts. If you’re going to gamble, there are better places to do so this week.

David Peterson, Mets, LHP (at Rockies, at Diamondbacks)

Peterson returned to the Mets’ rotation to replace the injured Kodai Senga and proceeded to seven runs on five hits in just 3 2/3 innings of work against the Nationals. He’s now lined up for two brutal starts next week, having to battle the Rockies at Coors Field and the Diamondbacks in Arizona. Even if the Mets were scoring runs and he had a shot at a victory, I’d be steering clear here. There’s also no guarantee that he even gets the ball on Monday given how bad he was hit last time out. Let him be someone else’s problem.