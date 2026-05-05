 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

John Sterling
Aaron Judge wants new Bronx tradition: John Sterling’s voice booming “Theee Yankees win!” before Frank Sinatra song
Jamie Benn
Stars captain Jamie Benn again has a decision to make about whether to play another season
Nneka Ogwumike
After the CBA opened the floodgates, some notable WNBA All-Stars decided to play closer to home

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lakersthunder_260505.jpg
Lakers-Thunder series has ‘severe’ talent mismatch
nbc_pl_arsenal_260505.jpg
Premier League title charge ‘is on’ for Arsenal
nbc_roto_cavalierspistons_260505.jpg
Who has the edge when Cavaliers take on Pistons?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

John Sterling
Aaron Judge wants new Bronx tradition: John Sterling’s voice booming “Theee Yankees win!” before Frank Sinatra song
Jamie Benn
Stars captain Jamie Benn again has a decision to make about whether to play another season
Nneka Ogwumike
After the CBA opened the floodgates, some notable WNBA All-Stars decided to play closer to home

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lakersthunder_260505.jpg
Lakers-Thunder series has ‘severe’ talent mismatch
nbc_pl_arsenal_260505.jpg
Premier League title charge ‘is on’ for Arsenal
nbc_roto_cavalierspistons_260505.jpg
Who has the edge when Cavaliers take on Pistons?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Lou Trivino agrees to 1-year contract with Orioles after release by Phillies

  
Published May 5, 2026 12:37 PM
Hold Skubal in fantasy for now amid elbow surgery
May 4, 2026 04:27 PM
Eric Samulski dissects Tarik Skubal's move to the 15-day IL for an elbow surgery and looks at past examples to explain why he's going to wait a week before making any concrete fantasy decisions.

NEW YORK — Right-handed reliever Lou Trivino agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles after he was released from a minor league deal by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 34-year-old made his Orioles debut in a 12-1 loss to the New York Yankees, allowing six runs, four hits and three walks while getting two outs in the eighth inning.

He was 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA in 10 relief outings for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

“Heavy sinker. Turbo sinker,” Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said before the game. “I just remember him just attacking hitters no matter what the circumstance was. Obviously he’s had an arm injury since then. I wouldn’t say back to his form, but he’s healthy and he’s back pitching. He’s throwing the ball extremely well. The (velocity) is there.”

Baltimore optioned right-hander Trey Gibson to Triple-A Norfolk, a day after he started against the New York Yankees in his major league debut. The team also said right-hander Albert Suárez cleared outright waivers and accepted an assignment to the Tides.

Trivino is 24-27 with a 3.87 ERA in 229 relief appearances and three starts over six seasons with Oakland (2018-22), the Yankees (2022), and San Francisco, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets (2025). His career was interrupted by Tommy John surgery in May 2023.

Baltimore infielder Jordan Westburg, on the injured list since spring training with a sprained right UCL, felt discomfort when he increased the intensity and distance of his throwing program. Albernaz said Westburg will be re-evaluated.

Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, whose return from surgery on Feb. 12 to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand was interrupted by a sore right wrist, will take batting practice at Double-A Chesapeake and could resume a rehab assignment. Holliday played in 14 minor league games from March 27 to April 21.

Baltimore outfielder Heston Kjerstad, sidelined since straining his right hamstring during a spring training game on March 19, also could begin a rehab assignment soon.