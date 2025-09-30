 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Wildcard-Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Tarik Skubal’s 14 strikeouts propel Tigers past Guardians in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
Ron Washington reportedly won’t return as Angels manager after two seasons
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Suzuki and Kelly hit back-to-back homers as the Cubs top the Padres 3-1 in playoff opener

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
nbc_pff_minnohiostpreview_250930.jpg
Key players for Ohio State v. Minnesota matchup
nbc_pff_nebufpreview_250930.jpg
Player spotlight for Bills v. Patriots matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lucas Giolito doesn’t appear to have structural damage in elbow but unlikely to pitch in postseason

  
Published September 30, 2025 06:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Giolito doesn’t appear to have structural damage to his right elbow but is unlikely to pitch for the Boston Red Sox during the postseason.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Giolito was left off Boston’s roster for the Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees because of elbow pain and was examined by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center. Dugas repaired the ulnar collateral ligament in Giolito’s right elbow with internal brace surgery on March 12 last year.

“From everything I am hearing there’s no structural damage, which is great, right? There’s a slim chance he can pitch,” manager Alex Cora said before Tuesday night’s series opener. “I think from a personal standpoint, those are good news for him, right? Kind of like hard to have surgery going into the offseason, all of that.”

An All-Star in 2019, Giolito was 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts this season. He also had Tommy John surgery with Dr. Lewis Yocum on Sept. 13, 2012.

Giolito is 71-66 with a 4.30 ERA in nine major league seasons.

