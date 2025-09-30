Lucas Giolito doesn’t appear to have structural damage in elbow but unlikely to pitch in postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Giolito doesn’t appear to have structural damage to his right elbow but is unlikely to pitch for the Boston Red Sox during the postseason.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Giolito was left off Boston’s roster for the Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees because of elbow pain and was examined by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center. Dugas repaired the ulnar collateral ligament in Giolito’s right elbow with internal brace surgery on March 12 last year.

“From everything I am hearing there’s no structural damage, which is great, right? There’s a slim chance he can pitch,” manager Alex Cora said before Tuesday night’s series opener. “I think from a personal standpoint, those are good news for him, right? Kind of like hard to have surgery going into the offseason, all of that.”

An All-Star in 2019, Giolito was 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts this season. He also had Tommy John surgery with Dr. Lewis Yocum on Sept. 13, 2012.

Giolito is 71-66 with a 4.30 ERA in nine major league seasons.