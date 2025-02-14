 Skip navigation
Marcus Stroman reports to Yankees camp and insists he won’t go to the bullpen

  
Published February 14, 2025 11:25 AM
TAMPA, Fla. — Marcus Stroman reported to camp for the Yankees after missing the first two days of spring training workouts, and said he intended to remain a starting pitcher for New York.

“I just felt like today was a good day to come,” Stroman said. “Valentine’s Day, I feel like the vibes are going to be proper. Everyone’s happy on this day.”

Though he wasn’t required to participate in spring training until Feb. 22, according to the collective bargaining agreement, most players arrive on the voluntary reporting date.

The 33-year-old right-hander could be the odd man out in the Yankees’ five-man rotation.

“I’m a starter,” Stroman said repeatedly. “I won’t pitch in the bullpen.”

Manager Aaron Boone had downplayed Stroman not being with the club.

“I certainly get how it all looks with the noise around it this winter, but the reality is this is something that is under the CBA — guys have this and you see it over time periodically,” Boone said.