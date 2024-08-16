Mariners vs. Pirates Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 16

It’s Friday, August 16, and the Seattle Mariners (63-59) are in Pittsburgh to begin a weekend series against the Pirates (56-64) at PNC Park.

Rookie phenom Paul Skenes takes to the hill for the Bucs who have lost 10 in a row.

As a result of the losing streak, the Pirates have dropped out of playoff contention. The Mariners have lost 3 straight to drop into 2nd place in the American League West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners vs. Pirates live today

● Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Site: PNC Park

● City: Pittsburgh, PA

● TV/Streaming: AppleTV+

Game odds for Mariners vs. Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline : Mariners +110, Pirates -130

● Spread : Mariners +1.5 (-210), Pirates -1.5 (+170)

● Over/Under : 7 runs

Recent team stats for Mariners vs. Pirates

● The Mariners have dropped 3 straight. They are now just 4-6 in their last 10. Their road record is now 26-33 this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +24.

● The Pirates as noted are in a free fall. They have lost 10 in a row. Pittsburgh is 27-31 at PNC Park. The Pirates’ overall run differential for the season is -31.

Probable starting pitchers for Seattle vs. Pittsburgh

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 16): Logan Gilbert vs. Paul Skenes

○ Mariners: Gilbert (7-8, 2.91 ERA) has allowed 50 earned runs and 108 hits while striking out 149 over 154.2 innings

○ Pirates: Skenes (6-2, 2.25 ERA) has allowed 23 earned runs and 68 hits while striking out 115 over 92 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners vs. Pirates on August 16, 2024

● The Pirates are 3-7 on the Run Line in their last 10 games

● After outscoring the Mets 22-1 this past weekend (3 wins), the Mariners have been outscored 20-4 in their last 3 games (all losses)

● Who’s Hot? Not easy to put a Pirate in this spot, but despite his team winning just once this month, Bryan Reynolds is hitting .288 (15-52) in August. Yes, .288 is hot on a team that is hitting just .257 for the month.

● Who’s Not! Ke’Bryan Hayes is just 1 for his last 16 (.063) over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Mariners vs. Pirates game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mariners vs. Pirates game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Seattle on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on Seattle on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7 runs

