Mets vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 23

It’s Friday, August 23, and the Mets (67-61) continue their series in San Diego against the Padres (72-57). Last night, Luis Severino outdueled Dylan Cease and the Mets took Game 1 by the score of 8-3. Mark Vientos picked up a couple hits and drove in 3 runs to pace the Mets’ attack.

San Diego is currently holding a Wild Card spot in the National League, but their hold on a spot is down to 3 games. New York has climbed to within 1½ games of the Braves for the final spot .

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Padres live today

● Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

● Time: 9:40PM EST

● Site: Petco Park

● City: San Diego, CA

● TV/Streaming: SNY, SDPA

Game odds for Mets vs. Padres

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Money Line : Mets +120, Padres -145

● Spread : Mets +1.5 (-190), Padres -1.5 (+155)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Padres

● New York has won 2 in a row. They are 6-4 in their last 10. New York is 32-28 away from Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +32.

● The Padres have lost 2 in a row. They are 6-4 in their last 10. San Diego is 35-31 at home this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +62.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Padres

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 23): Paul Blackburn vs. Joe Musgrove

○ Mets: Blackburn (5-3, 4.19 ERA) has allowed 34 earned runs and 66 hits while striking out 58 over 73 innings

○ Padres: Musgrove (3-4, 4.97 ERA) has allowed 32 earned runs and 63 hits while striking out 51 over 58 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Padres on August 23, 2024

● Manny Machado is a modest 2-5 (.400) in his career against Paul Blackburn

● Francisco Lindor is 7-20 (.350) with 2 HRs in his career against Joe Musgrove

● Who’s Hot? Lindor is 6-12 (.500) in his last 3 games and is hitting .341 in August

● Who’s Not! Francisco Alvarez has just 1 hit in his last 16 ABs (.063) with 9 strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Mets vs. Padres game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mets vs. Padres game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Padres on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

