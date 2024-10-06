Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for Game 2

On the 3rd pitch in the bottom of the 1st inning Kyle Schwarber launched one deep into the afternoon sky to give the Phillies an early 1-0 against the Mets’ surprise starter Kodai Senga and Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler was special preserving that lead with 7 shutout innings including 9 strikeouts. All signs pointed to the Phillies taking Game 1 of their NLDS series against the Mets…until the Top of the 8th inning. Wheeler did not come out for the 8th and the Mets said thank you responding with 5 runs. The highlight was Brandon Nimmo’s 2-run single in that frame. The teams traded runs in the 9th and Game 1 of this Best of 5 series went to the Mets by the score of 6-2.

Game 2 sets up as a must-win for Philadelphia which managed just 5 hits off of 5 Mets’ pitchers. Cristopher Sanchez gets the ball for the Phillies. The left-hander was fantastic at Citizen’s Bank Park this season winning 7 of 10 decisions while compiling a 2.21 ERA. Luis Severino takes the mound for New York. Severino battled in Game 1 of the Wild Card series and found a way to get an 8-4 win for the Mets over the Brewers.

Lets dive into the matchup.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Phillies – Game 2

● Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

● Time: 4:08 PM ET

● Site: Citizens Bank Park

● City: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Mets vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Saturday night:

● Moneyline : New York Mets (+130), Philadelphia Phillies (-155)

● Spread : Mets +1.5 (-155), Phillies -1.5 (+130)

● Total : 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Philadelphia

● Saturday’s pitching matchup (October 6): Luis Severino vs. Cristopher Sanchez

○ Mets: Severino (1-0, 4.50) has allowed 3 earned runs and 8 hits while striking out 3 over 6 innings. Severino is 11-7 overall on the season with a 3.91 ERA)

○ Phillies: Sanchez has yet to appear in the 2024 postseason. 11-9 during the regular season with a 3.32 ERA over 181.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Phillies

Kyle Schwarber homered in his 1 st at bat in Game 1 against Kodai Senga.

at bat in Game 1 against Kodai Senga. Brandon Nimmo picked up two hits and drove in 2 runs in Game 1.

The 8 runs scored in Game 1 cashed the OVER but were fewer runs than the 9.8 runs per game these teams averaged in their 13 meetings during the regular season.

Pete Alonso struck out 3 times in Game 1 of the NLDS

The Phillies are 3-8 against the Run Line on the last 10 occasions that they’ve had a rest advantage

The Over is 5-1 in the Phillies’ last 5 divisional matchups

Playoff History for New York vs. Philadelphia

● Mets: Own a playoff record of 55-41 all-time. They have reached the World Series 5 times in their franchise history winning in 1969 and 1986.

· Phillies: Philadelphia has made the playoffs now 17 times with an overall postseason record of 68-66. They have claimed the National League pennant 8 times. They won the World Series in 1980 against the Kansas City Royals and in 2008 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the last 10 years, the Phillies have made the playoffs 3 times and won 5 series in those 3 trips to the postseason.



As mentioned previously, these teams have never met in the playoffs.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Mets vs. Phillies game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s New York vs. Philadelphia game:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs

