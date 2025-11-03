Michael King, Michael Lorenzen, Mitch Garver become free agents after mutual options are declined

NEW YORK — Pitchers Michael King and Michael Lorenzen along with catcher Mitch Garver became free agents Monday when their mutual options for 2026 were declined.

King declined his option with San Diego, while Kansas City turned down Lorenzen and Seattle declined Garver.

In addition, Kansas City said outfielder Randal Grichuk declined his mutual option and became eligible for free agency.

King was guaranteed $7.75 million under a one-year contract with San Diego that included a $3.75 million buyout of a $15 million option. The 30-year-old right-hander was 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA this year, limited to 15 starts by stints on the injured list for right shoulder inflammation that sidelined him between May 18 and Aug. 9 and left knee inflammation that kept him out between Aug. 9 and Sept. 9.

King was in his second season with the Padres after being acquired in the trade that sent All-Star outfielder Juan Soto to the Yankees.

Lorenzen was guaranteed $7 million in a one-year deal with Kansas City that included a $1.5 million buyout of a $12 million option, and he earned an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings and games pitched.

An All-Star in 2023, the 33-year-old right-hander signed with the Royals as a free agent in January and went 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance. He didn’t pitch for the Royals between July 6 and Aug. 16 because of a left oblique strain.

Garver joined Seattle in December 2023 as a free agent with a $24 million, two-year contract that included a $12 million mutual option with a $1 million buyout. He hit .209 with nine homers and 30 RBIs this year.

Grichuk signed a one-year contract with Arizona as a free agent in February, a deal that guaranteed $5 million, including a $3 million buyout. He was traded to Kansas City on July 26 and earned an additional $750,000: $500,000 in performance bonuses and a $250,000 assignment bonus. The 34-year-old hit .228 with nine homers and 27 RBIs, including .206 with two homers and five RBIs in 43 games for the Royals.

A total of 140 players have become free agents in the two days following the end of the World Series and just under 60 more potentially can go free through Thursday, depending on whether team, player and mutual options are exercised.

Among those with player options or opt outs are Boston third baseman Alex Bregman, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Díaz, New York Yankees outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, San Diego right-hander Robert Suarez, Detroit right-hander Jack Flaherty and Toronto right-hander Shane Bieber.