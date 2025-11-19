MLB returns to NBC and Peacock with three-year media rights partnership beginning in 2026

The MLB is set to return to NBC and Peacock in 2026 with an exciting lineup of exclusive games and events. It all starts on March 26, when the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in what will be the only primetime matchup on Opening Day.

NBC Universal’s three-year media rights partnership will also feature exclusive packages across NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock, including primetime’s Sunday Night Baseball, a Peacock-exclusive MLB Sunday Leadoff package of games, followed by a Sunday afternoon whip-around show, a new Labor Day primetime tradition, and the entire Wild Card round of the Postseason.

Viewers will also have access to live coverage of the MLB Draft, the All-Star Futures Game, as well as highlights, short-form content, and documentaries.

“NBC has demonstrated an outstanding combination of high production value and powerful athlete storytelling that makes MLB’s return to the network an exciting opportunity to continue the sport’s growth,” said Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

“With NBCUniversal showing great enthusiasm for baseball, we are looking forward to working together to continue the sport’s momentum by telling the stories of today’s talented players and capturing the excitement of our great game.”

Sunday Night Baseball on NBC/Peacock now joins NBC Sports’ presentations of Sunday Night Football (NFL) and Sunday Night Basketball (NBA) to deliver year-round primetime sports programming on the same night each week – a broadcast network first.

For a full breakdown of everything included in NBCUniversal’s new MLB package, click here.

