MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals Workouts
Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle announces his retirement after more than a decade in the majors
Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto
Hometown Hopefuls: Why Diver Jessica Parratto Came Out of Retirement
SX Anaheim 1 2023 track shot.JPG
Two new markets highlight 2024 SuperMotocross schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kornferryhl_230922.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Championship, Round 2
nbc_bfa_deionsandersbonus_230922.jpg
Sanders, Colorado turning CFB on its head
nbc_bfa_ajabook_230922.jpg
Wilson shows Black women can be authentic selves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB to use neutral pitch clock operators for postseason games

  
Published September 22, 2023 06:51 PM
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles

May 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) warms up near the pitch clock during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) Major League Baseball will have neutral clock operators in the first postseason of pitch timers.

MLB evaluated each team’s clock operators during the regular season and said Friday it will select up to a dozen of the best performers for postseason games, which start Oct. 3.

A clock operator cannot work a postseason game involving the team whose games the operator times during the regular season.

In addition, each postseason series will have the same clock operator for all games of that series.

The average time of a nine-inning game has been reduced to 2 hours, 40 minutes from 3:04 last year, on track to be the fastest since 1984.

MLB set the clock at 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners.