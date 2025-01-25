Nationals sign Shinnosuke Ogasawara, designate Joe La Sorsa for assignment

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v3_250126.jpg
Ramsey drills Aston Villa in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v3_250126.jpg
Ramsey drills Aston Villa in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Nationals sign Shinnosuke Ogasawara, designate Joe La Sorsa for assignment

  
Published January 25, 2025 12:40 PM
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Sep 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Joe La Sorsa (53) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

James A. Pittman/James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

WASHINGTON — Left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara and the Washington Nationals agreed Friday to a two-year, $3.5 million contract.

Ogasawara gets a $1.5 million salary this season and $2 million in 2026.

The 27-year-old was made available to Major League Baseball teams by the Central League’s Chunichi Dragons on Dec. 10 had had until Friday to agree to a contract. Washington will pay the Dragons a $700,000 release fee.

Ogasawara was 5-11 with a 3.12 ERA in 24 games and 144 1/3 innings last season, striking out 82 and walking 22.

He was 54-72 with a 3.67 ERA in 190 games in the Japanese major and minor leagues in the Chunichi system.

Left-hander Joe La Sorsa was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.