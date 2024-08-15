Nationals vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 15

It’s Thursday, August 15, and the Philadelphia Phillies (70-50) welcome the Washington Nationals (55-66) to Citizens Bank Park for the 1st of 4 games this evening.

The Phillies sit atop the National League East by 6 games over the Atlanta Braves while the Nationals sit in 4th, 15½ games behind Philadelphia.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals vs. Phillies live today

● Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Site: Citizens Bank Park

● City: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: MASN2, NBCSP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Nationals vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Phillies -300, Nationals +240

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (-135), Nationals +1.5 (+110)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Nationals vs. Phillies

● The Phillies have been scuttling for a bit now. They are 5-5 in their last 10. The Phillies are 39-22 at Citizens Bank Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +89.

● The Nationals have been scuffling all season. They also are 5-5 in their last 10. They are now 27-34 on the road. Washington has an overall run differential of -57.

Probable starting pitchers for Washington vs. Philadelphia

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 15): Mitchell Parker vs. Zack Wheeler

○ Phillies: Wheeler (11-5, 2.78 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 100 hits while striking out 156 over 142.2 innings

○ Nationals: Parker (6-6, 3.83 ERA) has allowed 48 earned runs and 106 hits while striking out 92 over 112.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals vs. Phillies on August 15, 2024

● The Phillies have zero history vs. Mitchell Parker

● Zack Wheeler has a 1.29 ERA in two August starts having given up 2 earned runs in 14 innings

● The Phillies have won 7 of their last 9 home games against the Nationals

● The Phillies have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games

● Bryce Harper is batting .309 in his career against his former club

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Nationals vs. Phillies game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nationals vs. Phillies game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)