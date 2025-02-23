 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland
Matthew Tkachuk will miss Saturday’s Panthers game against the Kraken with a lower-body injury
Mirra Andreeva wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva wins title in Dubai and will enter the top 10 of the rankings

nbc_golf_potgieterreax_250222.jpg
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
nbc_golf_mexopenround3ehl_250222.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
nbc_rugby_engvsco_250222.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 16, Scotland 15

NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale throws 2 perfect innings for Atlanta in his spring debut

  
Published February 22, 2025 07:53 PM
Wood, Butler highlight top-24 fantasy outfielders
February 19, 2025 04:35 PM
In a loaded position group, Eric Samulski highlights several outfielders fantasy managers must keep their eyes on in 2025 drafts, including James Wood, Lawrence Butler, and Bryan Reynolds.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fresh off his first Cy Young Award, Chris Sale opened spring training with two perfect innings for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Atlanta lost to the Minnesota Twins 3-1, but the 35-year-old Sale retired all six of his batters, although he did not strike anybody out.

Sale is entering his second year with the Braves. The left-hander went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts last season, winning the National League’s pitching Triple Crown and the Cy Young. He was healthy enough to make 29 starts, his most since 2017.

Sale threw 21 pitches and 14 strikes Saturday.