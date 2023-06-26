 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 47 Jason Onye, junior defensive tackle on the verge of playing time

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmxfinityrace_230626.jpg
Xfinity Series’ chaotic race in Nashville
nbc_nas_mmchastain_230626.jpg
Best of Chastain was on full display in Nashville
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 47 Jason Onye, junior defensive tackle on the verge of playing time

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmxfinityrace_230626.jpg
Xfinity Series’ chaotic race in Nashville
nbc_nas_mmchastain_230626.jpg
Best of Chastain was on full display in Nashville
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

  
Published June 26, 2023 01:49 PM
jordan westburg

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles called up another of their top prospects on Monday, selecting the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk.

Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. The Orioles also have the No. 1 player in that ranking - Class A shortstop Jackson Holliday - and they’ve brought enough young talent to the majors to improve from 110 losses in 2021 to a 47-29 record entering Monday night’s game against Cincinnati.

Westburg has hit .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs at Norfolk this season. There’s room for improvement in the Baltimore infield, with second baseman Adam Frazier batting .228 and shortstop Jorge Mateo at .224. Infielder Gunnar Henderson, another star prospect, made his big league debut late last season and is hitting .244 with 11 home runs this year.

The Orioles optioned infielder Joey Ortiz - the No. 67 prospect per MLB Pipeline - back to Norfolk. Catcher José Godoy cleared outright waivers and accepted an assignment to Norfolk after Sunday’s game.