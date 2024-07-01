 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury
Magic Johnson admires how Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese deal with the hype while uplifting the WNBA
Sam Reinhart
Report: Sam Reinhart agrees to 8-year, $69 million deal to stay with Cup champion Panthers
Patrick Kane
Patrick Kane re-signs with the Detroit Red Wings on a 1-year deal

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfstge3_cavendishcamera_240701.jpg
Cavendish falls back to replace tires in Stage 3
oly24_gaw_trials_finalusateam_240630.jpg
U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics roster for Paris
oly24_gaw_trials_finalsunileev2_240630.jpg
Lee puts adversity aside to make 2nd Olympic team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson is the 1st participant in this year’s Home Run Derby

  
Published July 1, 2024 10:25 AM
Gunnar Henderson

Jun 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) at bat during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Hildred/Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson is headed to the Home Run Derby.

Major League Baseball said on social media that the Baltimore shortstop was the first player in the competition after he confirmed his participation. Around the same time, the announcement went up on the scoreboard at Camden Yards as Henderson came up to bat in the third inning against Texas.

“Watching it as a kid growing up, just obviously something that seemed like it’d be pretty cool, and to have that opportunity is pretty special,” Henderson said. “So I’m looking forward to it.”

After winning AL Rookie of the Year honors last season, Henderson is an MVP candidate this year for the AL East-leading Orioles. He has 26 homers, tied for second in the major leagues behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Henderson also leads the majors with eight leadoff homers, five behind Alfonso Soriano’s big league record.

The derby is July 15, part of All-Star festivities at Globe Life Field in Texas.