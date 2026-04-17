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Orioles vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 17

  
Published April 17, 2026 09:26 AM

The Baltimore Orioles (9-10) and the Cleveland Guardians (11-9) meet tonight at Progressive Field for Game 2 of their four-game series. The O’s are looking to bounce back after a frustrating 4-2 loss in the series opener on Thursday. The story was Guardians’ rookie Parker Messick who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning. Leody Taveras and Blaze Alexander opened the ninth with singles off Messick before Cade Smith came on in relief of the rookie. The O’s scored twice in the frame but it was not enough to overcome the eight innings of dominance they had witnessed. Jose Ramirez led the Cleveland attack with a couple hits including his fourth home run of the season.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Cleveland. Baltimore has now lost three straight.

Tonight’s pitching matchup is expected to feature a battle between the Guardians’ Tanner Bibee (0-2) and the Orioles’ Chris Bassitt (0-2). Each has gotten off to a rocky start in 2026. Bibee has struggled to a 6.38 ERA over 11.0 innings. He has struck out 18 in 18.1 innings but has also given up four home runs. On the other side, Bassitt has an ERA of 9.00. Until either proves he is finding his form, expect offense.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Orioles at Guardians

  • Date: Friday, April 17, 2026
  • Time: 6:10PM EST
  • Site: Progressive Field
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, CLEGuardians.TV, MASN, WKYC 3


Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Orioles vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Baltimore Orioles (+119), Cleveland Guardians (-143)
  • Spread: Orioles +1.5 (-181), Guardians -1.5 (+149)
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Orioles vs. Guardians

Pitching matchup for April 17:

  • Orioles: Chris Bassitt
    Season Totals: 11.0 IP, 0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.36 WHIP, 5K, 7 BB
  • Guardians: Tanner Bibee
    Season Totals: 18.1 IP, 0-2, 6.38 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 18K, 6 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Orioles vs. Guardians

  • Steven Kwan is starting to hit going 5-18 over his last 4 games including 3-8 in his last 2.
  • Chase Delauter is 0-11 in his last 3 games
  • Jose Ramirez has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (8-23)
  • Pete Alonso’s 9th inning RBI last night was his 6th of the month
  • Gunnar Henderson is hitting .220 in April
  • Leody Tavares has hit safely in 5 straight (6-14) and 6 of his last 7 games (8-22)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!
Jansen moves to third on all-time saves list
Kenley Jansen officially moved into third on the all-time saves list Tuesday, continuing to deliver for the Detroit Tigers and fantasy managers who drafted him.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Orioles vs. Guardians

  • The Orioles are 7-12 on the Run Line this season
  • The Guardians are 12-8 on the Run Line this season
  • The OVER has cashed 10 times in the Orioles’ 19 games this season (10-9)
  • The OVER has cashed 9 times in the Guardians’ 20 games this season (9-11)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Orioles vs. Guardians

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Orioles and the Guardians:

  • Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Guardians on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Guardians on the Run Line.
  • Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.0.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
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