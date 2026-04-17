Orioles vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 17

The Baltimore Orioles (9-10) and the Cleveland Guardians (11-9) meet tonight at Progressive Field for Game 2 of their four-game series. The O’s are looking to bounce back after a frustrating 4-2 loss in the series opener on Thursday. The story was Guardians’ rookie Parker Messick who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning. Leody Taveras and Blaze Alexander opened the ninth with singles off Messick before Cade Smith came on in relief of the rookie. The O’s scored twice in the frame but it was not enough to overcome the eight innings of dominance they had witnessed. Jose Ramirez led the Cleveland attack with a couple hits including his fourth home run of the season.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Cleveland. Baltimore has now lost three straight.

Tonight’s pitching matchup is expected to feature a battle between the Guardians’ Tanner Bibee (0-2) and the Orioles’ Chris Bassitt (0-2). Each has gotten off to a rocky start in 2026. Bibee has struggled to a 6.38 ERA over 11.0 innings. He has struck out 18 in 18.1 innings but has also given up four home runs. On the other side, Bassitt has an ERA of 9.00. Until either proves he is finding his form, expect offense.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Orioles at Guardians

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, CLEGuardians.TV, MASN, WKYC 3



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The Latest Odds: Orioles vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Orioles (+119), Cleveland Guardians (-143)

Spread: Orioles +1.5 (-181), Guardians -1.5 (+149)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Orioles vs. Guardians

Pitching matchup for April 17:



Orioles: Chris Bassitt

Season Totals: 11.0 IP, 0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.36 WHIP, 5K, 7 BB

Chris Bassitt Season Totals: 11.0 IP, 0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.36 WHIP, 5K, 7 BB Guardians: Tanner Bibee

Season Totals: 18.1 IP, 0-2, 6.38 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 18K, 6 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Orioles vs. Guardians

Steven Kwan is starting to hit going 5-18 over his last 4 games including 3-8 in his last 2.

is starting to hit going 5-18 over his last 4 games including 3-8 in his last 2. Chase Delauter is 0-11 in his last 3 games

is 0-11 in his last 3 games Jose Ramirez has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (8-23)

has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (8-23) Pete Alonso’s 9 th inning RBI last night was his 6 th of the month

9 inning RBI last night was his 6 of the month Gunnar Henderson is hitting .220 in April

is hitting .220 in April Leody Tavares has hit safely in 5 straight (6-14) and 6 of his last 7 games (8-22)

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Jansen moves to third on all-time saves list Kenley Jansen officially moved into third on the all-time saves list Tuesday, continuing to deliver for the Detroit Tigers and fantasy managers who drafted him.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Orioles vs. Guardians

The Orioles are 7-12 on the Run Line this season

The Guardians are 12-8 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 10 times in the Orioles’ 19 games this season (10-9)

The OVER has cashed 9 times in the Guardians’ 20 games this season (9-11)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Orioles vs. Guardians

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Orioles and the Guardians:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Guardians on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.0.

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