Orioles vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 11

It’s Wednesday, September 11th and tonight the Baltimore Orioles (83-63) will look to make it two in a row and take their series against the Boston Red Sox (73-72) at Fenway Park.

Last night, Cedric Mullins hit 2 HRs and drove in 3 as the O’s won 5-3. Albert Suarez got his 8th win of the season for the Orioles allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run over 6 innings. The win pulled Baltimore within a ½ game of the Yankees for the top spot in the American League East. The Sox dropped to 4 games back in the Wild Card race with the loss.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles vs. Red Sox - live today

● Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: MASN, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Baltimore vs. Boston

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Orioles (+120), Red Sox (-140)

● Spread: Orioles +1.5 (-185), Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under: 9.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Orioles vs. Red Sox

● Following Boston’s loss on Tuesday, the Red Sox are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They are now 34-40 at Fenway Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is now +1.

● The Orioles’ win Tuesday snapped their 3-game losing streak. Baltimore is now 5-5 in their last 10. They are 41-30 away from Camden Yards. Their overall run differential for the season is +86.

● Who’s Hot? Rafael Devers is 7-18 (.389) over his last 5 games.

● Who’s Not! Boston’s lineup. The Red Sox are hitting a collective .239 over their last 10 games.

Probable starting pitchers for Baltimore vs. Boston

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 11): Dean Kremer vs. Nick Pivetta

○ Orioles: Kremer (7-9, 4.27 ERA) has allowed 53 earned runs and 95 hits while striking out 106 over 111.2 innings

○ Red Sox: Pivetta (5-10, 4.38 ERA) has allowed 60 earned runs and 111 hits while striking out 147 over 123.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Baltimore vs. Boston on September 11, 2024

● Rafael Devers is hitting .389 with 2 HRs in 18 ABs in his career against Dean Kremer

● Cedric Mullins smacked 2 HRs last night and is hitting .357 with 2 HRs in 28 career ABs against Nick Pivetta

● Boston hitters have struck out 98 times over their last 10 games.

● Baltimore pitchers have totaled 94 strikeouts over the O’s last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Orioles vs. Red Sox game.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Orioles vs. Red Sox today:

- Moneyline: NBC Sports is leaning heavily towards a play on the Orioles on the Moneyline

- Spread: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Run Line

- Total Runs: NBC Sports is leaning slightly towards a play on the Total UNDER 9.5 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)