MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IFAF Flag Football World Championships - Lahti, Finland
“Let My Game Speak": USA Flag Football’s Maci Joncich on the rising impact of the new Olympic sport
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Indiana vs. No. 10 Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Bowman Gray Stadium:NASCAR.jpg
How to watch the 2025 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_intv_macijoncich_250130.jpg
Joncich embracing flag football’s growth for women
nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Outfielder Mickey Moniak and Los Angeles Angels go to salary arbitration hearing

  
Published January 30, 2025 05:39 PM
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Sep 15, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mickey Moniak (16) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Kiyoshi Mio/Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels went to a salary arbitration hearing Thursday, with the outfielder asking a three-person panel for a raise to $2 million and the team arguing for $1.5 million.

A decision by Melinda Gordon, Samantha Tower and John Woods is expected Friday.

Moniak hit .219 with 14 homers and a career-high 49 RBIs last year. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $770,000.

Nine other players are scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14. Angels first baseman/second baseman Luis Rengifo has asked for $5.95 million and been offered $5.8 million.

Right-hander Johan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the first salary arbitration decision of the year and will earn $850,000 instead of his request for $1.15 million.

A decision is pending for Pittsburgh pitcher Dennis Santana, who asked for $2.1 million and was offered $1.4 million.