Rangers add veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly in a trade with the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander Merrill Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, adding a veteran starter with postseason experience to fortify their rotation at the trade deadline.

The D-backs received three minor league pitchers: left-handers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt and right-hander David Hagaman.

The 36-year-old Kelly has spent all of his seven major league seasons leagues with the Diamondbacks. He was the only Arizona pitcher to beat the Rangers in the 2023 World Series, throwing seven dominant innings in Game 2.

“We know when he takes the ball, we’ve seen it firsthand playing against him, and we have heard from so many people what an ultra competitor he is,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said. “So happy he’s a Ranger.”

Kelly is 9-6 with a 3.22 ERA and 121 strikeouts over 128 2/3 innings this season.

The Rangers also beefed up their bullpen, adding right-hander Phil Maton from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers — right-hander Skylar Hales and lefty Mason Molina — and international bonus pool money. The 32-year-old Maton has a 2.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 38 1/3 innings.

Finally, Texas added left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league left-hander Garrett Horn.

Texas entered Thursday with a 57-52 record, tied with the Seattle Mariners for the final American League wild-card spot.

The D-backs were sellers at the deadline, sending first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners in separate deals. Outfielder Randal Grichuk was shipped to the Royals. Arizona also sent pitchers Shelby Miller and Jordan Montgomery to the Brewers for cash.

Arizona is 51-58 after entering the season with playoff expectations. General manager Mike Hazen said it was particularly tough to lose Kelly, given his history with the organization.

“There’s the collective disappointment in how we’ve played,” Hazen said. “We all feel it. The players feel it, I’ve certainly taken responsibility, shared that with them, how I didn’t do a good enough job to keep this team in position to keep going.”