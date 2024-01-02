 Skip navigation
Basketball Pickups: Is it 'Goga Time' in Orlando?
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins' 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling 'grateful' after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rays shortstop Wander Franco reportedly arrested amid allegations of relationship with minor

  
Published January 1, 2024 08:39 PM
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers

Aug 6, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested Monday in the Dominican Republic after being interviewed by prosecutors investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to an official in the Puerto Plata province prosecutor’s office.

Franco appeared before prosecutors while accompanied by two lawyers, days after not showing up for a meeting with prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías, according to the official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the case. The official said the interview lasted nearly three hours.

Llaverías had originally requested Franco appear Dec. 28, two days after prosecutors and police visited two of Franco’s properties in Baní, the All-Star player’s hometown some 37 miles (60 kilometers) southwest of the capital, to request his appearance. They did not find the 22-year-old player there.

Authorities have released little information about the case because it involves a minor.

Franco must be brought before a judge within 24 hours, according to Dominican law. Franco’s U.S. attorney, Jay Reisinger, declined comment. The AP was not able to reach Franco’s attorneys in the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Republic’s prosecutors’ office said on Aug. 14 that Franco was under investigation because of postings on his social media channels suggesting he had a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

Franco was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball in August under its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the players’ association. He was paid and received service time while on administrative leave. There is no timetable for a conclusion of MLB’s investigation and whether the results of the probe might lead to discipline by MLB.