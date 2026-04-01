Red Sox vs. Astros prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 1

The Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros close out their three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Daikin Park with the Astros looking for the sweep.

Boston’s slow start to the season continues. The Sox lost again last night to drop to 1-4 on the season. Houston won 9-2. Hunter Brown gave up just one run over six innings and Yordan Alvarez went yard for the third time this season as Houston improved to 4-2 on the young season. It was the Astros’ fourth straight win.

Garrett Crochet takes the ball for the Sox this afternoon against Mike Burrows of the Astros.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Red Sox at Astros

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 3:05PM EST

Site: Daikin Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NESN, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Red Sox at Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of FanDuel:



Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-149), Houston Astros (+129)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+119)/ Astros +1.5 (-143)

Total: 7 runs

McCullers Jr. worth adding after nine-K outing Eric Samulski explores what fantasy managers should take away from Lance McCullers Jr.'s nine-strikeout performance against the Red Sox, sharing why caution is advised moving forward with the veteran arm.

Probable Starting Pitchers: Red Sox at Astros

Pitching Matchup for April 1:



Red Sox: Garrett Crochet

Season Totals: 6 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 8K, 2 BB

Garrett Crochet Season Totals: 6 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 8K, 2 BB Astros: Mike Burroughs

Season Totals: 5.2 IP, 0-1, 7.94 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 6K, 2 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Red Sox at Astros

Yordan Alvarez has hit in 5 straight games including 3 home runs and is hitting .381 for the season

has hit in 5 straight games including 3 home runs and is hitting .381 for the season With 2 more hits yesterday, Christian Walker is hitting .333 this season which is nearly .100 points higher than his .238 average for all of last season

is hitting .333 this season which is nearly .100 points higher than his .238 average for all of last season Trevor Story has a hit in 4 of 5 games but is hitting just .167 to date this season

has a hit in 4 of 5 games but is hitting just .167 to date this season Jarren Duran sat yesterday and is hitting just .154 this season

sat yesterday and is hitting just .154 this season The Sox have been outscored 50-25 through Boston’s first 5 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Red Sox at Astros

Boston is 1-4 on the Run Line this season

Houston is 4-2 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 4 times in Houston’s 6 games this season (4-2)

The OVER has cashed 3 times in 4 games for Boston this season (3-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Red Sox at Astros

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on either side on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.5.

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