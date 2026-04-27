Red Sox vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 27

The Boston Red Sox (11-17) open a three-game series against the Blue Jays (12-15) tonight north of the border in Toronto. They hope to build on the slight bit of momentum earned from back-to-back wins over the weekend in Baltimore. The Red Sox enter this matchup in fifth place in the AL East, attempting to climb back into contention after a surprisingly slow start to the 2026 season. Toronto, sitting just ahead in fourth, has shown similar inconsistency resulting in a 12-15 record overall, including an 8-7 mark at home. Both teams are desperate to start this series on a high note and establish dominance in a crowded AL East landscape.

Toronto holds an advantage on the mound as they start right-hander Dylan Cease. Cease has been dominant to start the season. He takes the ball with a 1-0 record, a 2.10 ERA, and an American League-leading 44 strikeouts over just 25.2 innings. The Blue Jays have won both of his previous home starts, and his high-strikeout ability makes him a formidable opponent for a Red Sox lineup that has been consistently inconsistent, ranking 27th in MLB with a .669 OPS.

The Red Sox will counter with left-hander Ranger Suarez, who brings a 1-2 record and a 4.00 ERA into the matchup. Much like Boston as a whole, Suarez has had an inconsistent start to his 2026 campaign, failing to complete five innings in three of his five starts, and will be tasked with slowing down a Blue Jays lineup that has performed better recently, going 5-5 in their last 10 games. Toronto has been effective against left-handed pitchers at home this season, batting .261, making this a challenging assignment for the lefty.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NESN, Sportsnet One

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The Latest Odds: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (+113), Toronto Blue Jays (-136)

Spread: Red Sox +1.5 (-194), Blue Jays +1.5 (-194)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 27:



Blue Jays: Dylan Cease

Season Totals: 27.0 IP, 1-0, 2.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 44K, 24 BB

Dylan Cease Season Totals: 27.0 IP, 1-0, 2.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 44K, 24 BB Red Sox: Ranger Suarez

Season Totals: 25.2 IP, 1-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 19K, 8 BB

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Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Vlad Guerrero’s 3 hits on Sunday upped his overall batting average to .340 (fourth in MLB)

3 hits on Sunday upped his overall batting average to .340 (fourth in MLB) Kazuma Okamoto went 0-4 last night to snap a modest 2-game losing streak gaving gone 5-9 in his previous three games

went 0-4 last night to snap a modest 2-game losing streak gaving gone 5-9 in his previous three games Willson Contreras was 3-7 over the weekend against Baltimore

was 3-7 over the weekend against Baltimore Roman Anthony is 2-18 over his last 6 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

The Blue Jays are 8-7 at home this season

The Red Sox are 6-9 on the road this season

The Red Sox are 9-19 on the Run Line this season

The Blue Jays are 10-17 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 15 times in Boston’s 28 games this season (15-13)

The OVER has cashed 14 times in the Jays’ 27 games this season (14-13)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning toward a play on the Blue Jays on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 7.0.

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