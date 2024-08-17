Red Sox vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 17

It’s Saturday, August 17, and the Boston Red Sox (64-57) and Baltimore Orioles (72-51) continue their series this evening at Camden Yards.

The 4-game set is now even at a game apiece as the Red Sox outslugged the O’s 12-10 last night. Masataka Yoshida led the assault on the Baltimore hurlers with 3 hits (1 HR, 4 RBIs) in 4 ABs.

With the loss, Baltimore dropped a game behind the Yankees in the American League East while the Red Sox win kept them within 2½ games of the Kansas City Royals in the race for the final Wild Card spot.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Orioles live today

● Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

● City: Baltimore, MD

● TV/Streaming: NESN, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Moneyline : Red Sox +105, Orioles -125

● Spread : Red Sox +1.5 (-200), Orioles -1.5 (+165)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Orioles

● Boston’s win snapped a modest 2-game losing streak. They are 4-6 in their last 10. With the win last night, the Red Sox own a more than respectable road record of 35-25 this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +23.

● After giving up just a single run in each of their last 2 games, the Orioles got roughed up for 12 last night. Baltimore is 5-5 in their last 10. They are now 36-27 at Camden Yards. Baltimore’s overall run differential for the season is +92.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. Baltimore

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 17): Brayan Bello vs. Cade Povich

○ Red Sox: Bello (10-5, 4.97 ERA) has allowed 65 earned runs and 125 hits while striking out 114 over 117.2 innings

○ Orioles: Povich (1-5, 6.27 ERA) has allowed 26 earned runs and 40 hits while striking out 25 over 37.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

● Cade Povich is winless in 3 starts in August allowing 14 earned runs in just 10.2 innings

● Boston is 7-2-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games

● Over their last 10 games, Boston hitters are striking out an average of 10.7 times per game

● Who’s Hot? Cedric Mullins is 4-8 (.500) in his career against Brayan Bello. Overall, Mullins has at least one hit in 4 of the O’s last 5 games (4-9).

● Who’s Not! Cade Povich is winless in 3 starts in August allowing 14 earned runs in just 10.2 innings

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 9 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)