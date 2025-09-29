Reds at Dodgers Wild Card Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats

The Dodgers pursuit of back-to-back World Series titles starts Tuesday at Chavez Ravine when they open their Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds.

For the bulk of the regular season, the Dodgers (93-69) appeared disinterested. That said, all seems in order to start the postseason as LA won its final five games of the regular season, outscoring their opponents 27-10. The Reds (83-79) won seven of their final ten games to outrace the Mets to the finish line and claim the final Wild Card berth in the National League.

Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.76 ERA) gets the start in Game 1 for the Reds. The right hander has been quite good over his last two starts allowing just two runs on six hits in 15 innings. LA has yet to officially announce their hurler for the series opener but a good bet is Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA). The Cy Young winner has been excellent of late giving up just one run in his last three starts (19 innings) with 27 strikeouts.

Lets dive into Game 1 of the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Dodgers

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Time: 9:08PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Odds for the Reds at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cincinnati Reds (+167), Los Angeles Dodgers (-206)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+109)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for September 30, 2025:

Reds: Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.76 ERA)

Over his last two starts (15 innings), Greene has struck out 16 hitters while walking just 3 Dodgers: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA)

Snell made just 11 starts this season but appears to be healthy now throwing 401 pitches over his last 4 starts





Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 7 of their last 9 home games against the Reds

The Under is 67-34-10 in Reds’ games against National League opponents this season

The Dodgers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.36 units

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

