Reds closer Emilio Pagán appears to be injured on final pitch

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagán appeared to injure himself on his final pitch in a night’s 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Pagán recorded his fifth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He appeared to wince following his pitch to Giants pinch hitter Daniel Susac, who flew to the warning track for the final out.

“We got to get him checked out,” Reds manager Terry Francona said following the game. “His hammy grabbed a little bit so we need to check him out. He’s getting looked at right now.”

Pagán extended his scoreless streak to six games and six innings.