 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
As Woods exits early, Cantlay builds five-shot lead at Genesis
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Full field for the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open at Vidanta
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Woods WD’s in second round of Genesis because of ‘flu-like symptoms’

Top Clips

oly_ssm500_worlds_jordanstolz_240216.jpg
Stolz maintains dominance in men’s 500m at worlds
tiger.jpg
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational
oly_ssw500_worlds_kimigoetz_240216.jpg
Goetz glides to women’s 500m bronze at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
As Woods exits early, Cantlay builds five-shot lead at Genesis
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Full field for the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open at Vidanta
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Woods WD’s in second round of Genesis because of ‘flu-like symptoms’

Top Clips

oly_ssm500_worlds_jordanstolz_240216.jpg
Stolz maintains dominance in men’s 500m at worlds
tiger.jpg
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational
oly_ssw500_worlds_kimigoetz_240216.jpg
Goetz glides to women’s 500m bronze at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Phillies agree to 1-year deal with Whit Merrifield

  
Published February 16, 2024 07:50 PM
Philadelphia Phillies utilityman Whit Merrifield

Aug 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Whit Merrifield (15) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

© Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have reached a contract agreement with utility infielder Whit Merrifield, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The agreement is for a one-year, $8 million deal that includes an $8 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout, a second person told the AP.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced.

The 35-year-old Merrifield is a three-time All-Star and hit .272 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has 201 stolen bases and led the American League with the Kansas City Royals three times. He topped the AL with 206 hits and 10 triples in 2019.

Merrifield should provide a solid right-handed bat off the bench and also play the outfield. The Phillies entered spring training without starting left fielder Brandon Marsh, who had left knee surgery last week that was expected to sideline him for three-to-four weeks.

Merrifield has mostly played second base with the Royals but was an outfielder last year. He has proven to be dependable, playing every game for Kansas City from 2019-21.

Merrifield and Toronto both declined his $18 million mutual option for 2024, allowing him to become a free agent.

The Phillies are coming off consecutive trip to the NL Championship Series, losing in seven games last season to Arizona. They have had a quiet offseason outside of signing ace Aaron Nola to a $172 million, seven-year contract.