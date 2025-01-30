 Skip navigation
Report: Royals agree with Carlos Estevez on two-year, $22 million deal

  
Published January 30, 2025 10:39 AM
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Aug 31, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Carlos Estvez (53) reacts after getting the final out during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hartline/Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals and reliever Carlos Estévez have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, giving Kansas City another potential closer alongside Lucas Erceg, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The deal includes a $13 million option with a $2 million buyout, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. Kansas City will have to clear a spot for Estévez on the 40-man roster when that happens.

The 32-year-old Estévez appeared in 54 games for the Angels and Phillies last season, compiling a 2.45 ERA over 54 appearances for the two clubs. He had 20 saves with the Angels and six for Philadelphia as the won the NL East.

He allowed the decisive homer against the Mets in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

Estévez was an All-Star with the Angels two years ago, going 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 63 appearances that season.

The Royals acquired Erceg from the Athletics last year as they were making a run for a wild-card spot, and he pitched well down the stretch and into the postseason, solidifying what had been a shaky back of the bullpen. Now, the hard-throwing Erceg will be able to team with Estévez in forming a potent one-two punch in the later innings of games.

The Royals will have Sam Long, Kris Bubic, Angel Zerpa and John Schreiber back from what was a vastly improved bullpen last season. They also hope to have Hunter Harvey available after he was acquired at the trade deadline but only managed to pitch 5 2/3 innings for them due to a back injury.

Kansas City could have even more help out of the bullpen depending on how things shake out among potential starters.

The Royals return All-Stars Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo, and they resigned Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen, and those four are expected to handle the first four spots in the rotation. Bubic could compete for the fifth job, as could Alec Marsh and Daniel Lynch IV, or all three could land in the bullpen if Kyle Wright is healthy enough to start games this season.

The Royals acquired Wright from the Braves knowing he would miss all of last season rehabbing from shoulder surgery.