Reports: Dylan Moore, Mariners agree to nearly $8.9M deal

  
Published February 2, 2023 08:40 AM
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners

Oct 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Dylan Moore (25) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE -- Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a three-year contract worth $8,875,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity night because the agreement had not been announced.

Moore had asked for a raise from $1.35 million to $2.25 million, and the Mariners had offered $1.9 million when proposed arbitration figures were exchanged on Jan. 13.

The 30-year-old utilityman would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series, but the new agreement pushes that back a year.

Moore played every position except pitcher and catcher last year, including 39 games in right field, seven in center, 18 in left, two at third base, 26 at shortstop, 12 at second, eight at first and three at designated hitter.

He is expected to play more second base this season, sharing time with Kolten Wong, and also is likely to spell J.P. Crawford at shortstop.

Moore was selected by Texas in the seventh round of the 2015 amateur draft, traded to Atlanta a year later and then released by the Braves in March 2018. He signed with Milwaukee, was released at the end of the season and then signed with Seattle that November.

Moore made his big league debut in March 2019 when Seattle played Oakland in Tokyo.

He hit .224 with six homers and 24 RBIs last year, down from 12 homers, 43 RBIs and a .181 batting average in 2021. Moore is a .208 career hitter with 35 homers and 112 RBIs.

Seattle defeated Diego Castillo in the first salary arbitration decision this year, and the relief pitcher will get a raise to $2.95 million rather than his request of $3,225,000.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, acquired by the Mariners from Toronto, also remains on track for a hearing. He asked for a raise from $10.65 million to $16 million, and Seattle offered $14 million.