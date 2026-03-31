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Shane Baz’s 5-year, $68 million contract with Orioles would escalate for Cy Young wins

  
Published March 31, 2026 12:06 PM
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BALTIMORE — Shane Baz’s five-year, $68 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles would escalate by $12.5 million if he wins Cy Young Awards in 2028 and ’29.

Baz gets a $4 million signing bonus, half payable within 30 days of the contact’s approval by the commissioner’s office and half payable within 60 days, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

His deal replaces a one-year, $3.5 million contract agreed to in January. The 26-year-old right-hander gets salaries of $1 million this year, $7 million in 2027, $10 million in 2028, $21 million in 2029 and $25 million in 2030.

Baz’s 2029 and ’30 salaries can increase based on his finish in 2028 Cy Young Award voting: $5 million for first, $2.5 million for second, $1 million for third, $750,000 for fourth and $500,000 for fifth.

His 2030 salary can escalate based on 2029 Cy Young voting at the same levels and amounts, but the maximum increase for 2030 is $7.5 million.

Baz has award bonuses for Cy Young in 2026 and ’27: $1 million for first, $500,00 for second and $250,000 for third.

For all years of the deal he would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP, a Gold Glove and All-Star election or selection.

He would get a one-time $1 million assignment bonus if traded at a time after the end of the 2028 World Series — when he would have become eligible for free agency,

Acquired from Tampa Bay in December, Baz would have been eligible for free agency after the 2028 World Series. He gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings Sunday, getting a no-decision in an 8-6 win over Minnesota.

Baz was 10-12 with a 4.87 ERA last season in 31 starts last year, his first full season after Tommy John surgery.