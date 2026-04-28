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Shohei Ohtani will pitch but not hit for the Dodgers against the Marlins

  
Published April 28, 2026 12:35 PM
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LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani will be held out of the lineup when he starts on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins.

It’ll be the second time this season Ohtani pitches but does not hit. He’ll be throwing on five days’ rest.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the plan for Ohtani after a 5-4 win in the series opener.

The first time Ohtani pitched for the Dodgers but didn’t hit occurred April 15, when he struck out 10 in an 8-2 victory over the New York Mets. He was held out of the batting order after being struck in the back of his right shoulder by a pitch earlier that week.

The previous time Ohtani was not in the lineup as the designated hitter during a start on the mound was May 28, 2021, with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers will miss his bat. He has a 10-game hitting streak against the Marlins dating to September 2024.

Ohtani had his second consecutive three-hit game, finishing 3 for 5 with a ground-rule double, two singles, two runs and an RBI.