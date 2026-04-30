Tigers place Casey Mize and Javier Báez on injured list

ATLANTA — The Detroit Tigers placed pitcher Casey Mize and infielder Javier Báez on the injured list after they went down in a series-opening loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Mize goes on the 15-day IL with a right adductor strain, while Báez is on the 10-day list with a right ankle sprain. Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus and first baseman Jace Jung were recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

Mize exited in the third inning with right groin tightness after fielding a grounder toward first base.

“It was kind of a gradual tightening,” the right-hander said after the game. “We did some tests between innings and felt good enough to go back out there, but it just never really went away.”

Two innings later, Báez was carted off the field with an injured right foot he sustained on a groundout to shortstop. He was trying to beat a high throw to first base, hit the bag awkwardly with his left foot and then his right foot folded under his leg as he fell.

Báez said he was feeling better after getting treatment, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a stint on the injured list.

“I don’t know how it didn’t break to be honest,” he said.

Mize was an All-Star in 2025, when he went 14-6 with a 3.86 ERA. He is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA in six starts this season.

Báez is hitting .256 with two homers and six RBIs.

De Jesus made Detroit’s opening day roster but struggled in six games, posting a 10.13 ERA with six walks and nine strikeouts in eight innings. Jung was batting .222 with two homers and 10 RBIs at Toledo.