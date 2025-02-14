Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is approaching his deadline for a long-term contract with the Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays hope to reach a long-term contract with star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before he reports to spring training, his deadline to reach a deal.

Guerrero is eligible for free agency after the World Series and says he won’t negotiate after he reports.

“We’ve worked extremely hard on keeping Vlad here for a long time,” Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said. “The desire is strong and we will continue to do that. We will never close the door.”

Guerrero has a $28.5 million salary and would be among the top free agents next fall. Juan Soto set a record this offseason when he signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets,

“Everything needs to be factored in, but it needs to be factored in historically and not reactively,” Atkins said. “Being disciplined to our valuations, being disciplined to how we think about building the best possible roster, there’s so many variables.”

A four-time All-Star, Guerrero hit .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs last season, finishing sixth in American League MVP voting.

“We all want Vlad to be here,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “You just keep working toward it and hopefully it happens. He’s got a huge career ahead of him, wherever that may be. We hope it’s here.”

Atkins has said the team has no intention of trading Guerrero.

“I don’t think it’s going to hang over the team,” shortstop Bo Bichette said. “Vladdy has always cared about the team first and he’s not going to make that a thing.”

Toronto’s offseason moves included adding Anthony Santander with a five-year, $92.5 million contract and right-hander Max Scherzer with a one-year, $15.5 million deal.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer was 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA last year for the Rangers. He started the season on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery and was on the IL from Aug. 2 to Sept. 13 because of shoulder fatigue. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.

“I need to be healthy. I need to make my starts,” Scherzer said. “I’m ramping up to where I need to be. Certain injuries you’re OK with, but I’m not OK with last year. The biggest red flag on me is that back issue, and that’s just not an issue.”