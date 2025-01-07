Walker Buehler guaranteed $21.05 million in 1-year contract with Boston Red Sox

BOSTON — Right-hander Walker Buehler is guaranteed $21.05 million in his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox and can earn an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on starts.

Buehler gets a $3.05 million signing bonus under the agreement announced Dec. 28 and a $15 million salary this year. The deal includes a $25 million mutual option for 2026 with a $3 million buyout.

He would receive $500,000 each for 20 starts and each additional two through 28.

Buehler, a 30-year-old two-time All-Star, was on the mound when the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series last fall.

He went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in the 2024 regular season after missing all of the previous year recovering from Tommy John surgery. But in the postseason, he was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and one save, coming on in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the Series against the New York Yankees and retiring the side in order, striking out the last two batters to protect the 7-6 lead.

In a seven-year career, all with the Dodgers, Buehler has a 47-22 record with a 3.27 ERA. He has twice finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting.