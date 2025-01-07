 Skip navigation
Walker Buehler guaranteed $21.05 million in 1-year contract with Boston Red Sox

  
Published January 7, 2025 12:48 PM
Walker Buehler

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws during the first inning in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Vincent Carchietta/Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

BOSTON — Right-hander Walker Buehler is guaranteed $21.05 million in his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox and can earn an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on starts.

Buehler gets a $3.05 million signing bonus under the agreement announced Dec. 28 and a $15 million salary this year. The deal includes a $25 million mutual option for 2026 with a $3 million buyout.

He would receive $500,000 each for 20 starts and each additional two through 28.

Buehler, a 30-year-old two-time All-Star, was on the mound when the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series last fall.

He went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in the 2024 regular season after missing all of the previous year recovering from Tommy John surgery. But in the postseason, he was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and one save, coming on in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the Series against the New York Yankees and retiring the side in order, striking out the last two batters to protect the 7-6 lead.

In a seven-year career, all with the Dodgers, Buehler has a 47-22 record with a 3.27 ERA. He has twice finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting.