When is Shohei Ohtani pitching for the Dodgers in the 2025 World Series?

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is coming off one of the most impressive athletic feats in history. Often when we say these things as fans or sports commentators, it’s either hyperbole or recency bias, but this really was something special.

In Game 4 of the NLCS against the Brewers, Ohtani not only displayed his prodigious power with a three home run game, but he also struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings.

As the 2025 World Series shifts from Toronto to Los Angeles, what does Ohtani have in store for an encore?

When will Shohei Ohtani pitch against the Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series?

Ohtani is slated to start Game 4 of the 2025 World Series on Tuesday, October 28 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The game is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET on FOX (U.S.) and Sportsnet (Canada).

This will be Ohtani’s first-ever start in the World Series. Ohtani appeared only as a hitter in the 2024 World Series when the Dodgers defeated the Yankees.

Has Shohei Ohtani pitched against the Blue Jays in his career?

Ohtani has made three starts against the Blue Jays in his career, posting a 3.32 ERA and 25/5 K/BB ratio over 19 innings. His most recent appearance was in 2022 as a member of the Angels.

When did Shohei Ohtani return as a pitcher this season?

Ohtani underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in September of 2023. While he continued to hit during his historic MVP season in 2024, he didn’t make his return to the mound until June 16, 2025.

What were Shohei Ohtani’s pitching stats this season?

Ohtani posted a 2.87 ERA and 62/9 K/BB ratio in 47 innings across 14 starts during the regular season. He didn’t reach the 80-pitch mark until his ninth start and didn’t complete six innings until his 14th and final regular season start.

Ohtani yielded three runs over six innings with nine strikeouts and got the win in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Phillies before his outstanding showing in the series-clincher against the Brewers. His Game 4 start was the first time he reached 100-pitch mark since returning from elbow surgery.

What are Shohei Ohtani’s stats as a hitter this postseason?

Ohtani is hitting .224/.333/.633 with six home runs, 11 RBI, and a .966 OPS over 12 games. While the three-time MVP has enjoyed some big moments, he has struck out 19 times in 56 plate appearances.

