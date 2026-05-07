Yankees expect Carlos Rodón back Sunday, but Ben Rice still sidelined with bruised hand

NEW YORK — Carlos Rodón is expected to rejoin the New York Yankees’ rotation in Milwaukee, but first baseman Ben Rice remained out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game with a bruised left hand.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it doesn’t appear Rice will need to go on the injured list. The slugger got hurt catching a low pickoff throw during a win over Baltimore and left the game.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be an IL. Again, if it continues to not get to a point where he’s playable, then obviously we’ll have that conversation. But it does seem day to day,” Boone said. “I know he felt better today. So hopefully he’s able to do some things and maybe even be available on some level, but we’ll see.”

Paul Goldschmidt started at first base again versus Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. The left-handed-hitting Rice was batting .343 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs, and leading the majors in on-base percentage (.455), slugging percentage (.759) and OPS (1.214).

Rodón has been sidelined all season while recovering from surgery Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He also had a setback in late March when he felt tightness in his right hamstring while throwing at the Yankees’ complex in Florida.

The three-time All-Star made his third minor league rehabilitation start, allowing six runs — five earned — and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He struck out four, walked two and threw 83 pitches against Worcester, a Boston Red Sox affiliate.

“I think he’s felt ready to go now the last couple times,” Boone said. “We feel like he’s ready to go. Feel like he’s been throwing the ball well. He’s starting to command his stuff well.”

Rodón will slide into the rotation spot occupied recently by rookie Elmer Rodríguez, who went 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA over 8 2/3 innings in his first two major league starts — both against Texas.

The 22-year-old right-hander was optioned back to Triple-A following his most recent outing at Yankee Stadium.

“I think it was very valuable for him to get up here. Get a couple starts, get a feel for it, face a little bit of adversity in each outing. I thought (he) handled that adversity pretty well. I don’t think he pitched his best,” Boone said. “Proud of his resilience. I think great experience for him. And so, go down and continue to pitch and be an option if we need someone.”

New York added a bullpen arm in Rodríguez’s place, recalling Yerry de los Santos from Triple-A before the middle game against the Rangers. The right-hander struck out five over 3 1/3 scoreless innings of one-hit relief in a 6-1 loss and walked off the mound to a warm ovation from the crowd of 40,269.

After the game, he was optioned back to Triple-A.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole made his fourth minor league rehab start as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

The right-hander gave up six runs and seven hits while throwing 69 pitches in 4 1/3 innings for High-A Hudson Valley against Winston-Salem. He struck out four and allowed solo homers to Caleb Bonemer and Kyle Lodise.

“He is filling up the strike zone, popping some 98 and 99s (mph). I think there was a lot of good yesterday,” Boone said. “He got whacked a couple times, which is not a bad thing. He’s working on different things I think each time out. I really like where he’s at. I watched his and Carlos’ outing again. I think they’re both where they need to be at this time, and look forward to him continuing to progress to get closer to getting back with us.”

Cole is expected to pitch two or three more times in the minors before making his first big league appearance since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees have targeted a return in late May or early June for the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner.

“It’ll be at least a couple more. And then we’ll see,” Boone said.

Yankees starters began the day with a major league-best 2.77 ERA. New York entered with the top record in the American League at 25-11 but was just one game ahead of second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.