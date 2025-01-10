 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

  
Published January 10, 2025 06:57 PM
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Fans Austin Capobianco (left) and John Peter (right) interfere with Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he attempts to catch a fly ball in foul territory during the first inning of Game 4 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 29 in the Bronx borough of New York City.The play resulted in an out. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has banned two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during a World Series game at Yankee Stadium from attending any games at big league ballparks.

MLB sent a letter to Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen this week informing them of the decision.

“On Oct. 29, 2024, during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, you interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player. Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior,” said the letter, the contents of which were first reported by the New York Post and later obtained by The Associated Press.

“Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities,” the letter said. “You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB. Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass.”

MLB has previously issued league-wide bans for fans who trespass on the field or threaten baseball personnel. A fan who approached Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. at Colorado’s Coors Field in 2023 received a similar ban.

Capobianco and Hansen were ejected from the game on Oct. 29 and banned from Game 5 the following night.

Betts leaped at the retaining wall in foul territory and caught Gleyber Torres’ pop fly in the first inning, but a fan in the first row with a gray Yankees road jersey grabbed Betts’ glove with both hands and pulled the ball out. Another fan grabbed Betts’ bare hand.

The Yankees called the behavior “egregious and unacceptable.” The team said Friday the two fans MLB banned were not season ticket holders.