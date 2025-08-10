 Skip navigation
Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season in game vs. Astros

  
Published August 10, 2025 03:04 PM
AL East feels 'out of reach' for Yankees
August 7, 2025 11:19 AM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss how the New York Yankees have fallen off pace after a promising start to the season, potentially risking their appearance in the 2025 Playoffs.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from a game for the fifth time this season in the third inning on Sunday against the Houston Astros.

Boone thought Jason Alexander’s sinker to Ryan McMahon was a low called strike. He argued with plate umpire Derek Thomas, who replied: “I’ve heard you enough Aaron,” and tossed him out.

Boone continued the argument for about another minute while third base umpire Jordan Baker interceded and the at-bat continued with McMahon flying out to center field.

Boone was ejected six times last season. His last ejection was by Manny Gonzalez on July 23 in Toronto during the seventh inning for arguing a called third strike on Anthony Volpe.

Since becoming manager in 2018, Boone has been ejected 44 times. Last season, he was tossed by Thomas in the seventh inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves following a walk to Marcell Ozuna.

The Astros held a 2-0 lead when Boone was ejected.